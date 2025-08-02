Sunday, August 3, 2025
HomeLocal NewsMayor Barberio Proclaims August 2 as Parsippany Post #249 Day in Honor...
Local News

Mayor Barberio Proclaims August 2 as Parsippany Post #249 Day in Honor of 90th Anniversary

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
350

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James R. Barberio has officially proclaimed August 2, as Parsippany Post #249 Day in recognition of the American Legion post’s 90 years of service, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the veterans of Parsippany and the greater community.

Founded in 1935, American Legion Post #249 has played a vital role in honoring local veterans, advocating for their rights, and preserving the values of patriotism, peace, and goodwill. Over the past nine decades, the post has provided critical support to veterans and their families while keeping alive the memory and spirit of military service.

In the proclamation, Mayor Barberio expressed deep gratitude to all members of Post #249—past and present—for their contributions during times of war and their ongoing commitment to serving the community.

“The American Legion’s legacy is rooted in selfless service, and Post #249 exemplifies that every day,” said Barberio. “This milestone anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but a powerful reminder of how much one organization can do for the good of others.”

The American Legion, founded in 1919, is one of the largest veterans’ organizations in the world. Its mission includes securing benefits for veterans, such as the GI Bill and access to VA health care, as well as promoting national pride and civic responsibility.

Post #249 continues to serve as a beacon of service in Parsippany, fostering fellowship among veterans and strengthening community ties through acts of patriotism and generosity.

The proclamation honors their distinguished legacy and designates August 2, 2025, as a day of celebration and reflection on the enduring impact of American Legion Post #249.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Lions Launch First-Ever Indian Fashion Fair for Global Impact
Next article
Urban Air Adventure Park Celebrates Grand Opening in Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »