Mayor Barberio Proclaims August 2 as Parsippany Post #249 Day in Honor of 90th Anniversary

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James R. Barberio has officially proclaimed August 2, as Parsippany Post #249 Day in recognition of the American Legion post’s 90 years of service, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to the veterans of Parsippany and the greater community.

Founded in 1935, American Legion Post #249 has played a vital role in honoring local veterans, advocating for their rights, and preserving the values of patriotism, peace, and goodwill. Over the past nine decades, the post has provided critical support to veterans and their families while keeping alive the memory and spirit of military service.

In the proclamation, Mayor Barberio expressed deep gratitude to all members of Post #249—past and present—for their contributions during times of war and their ongoing commitment to serving the community.

“The American Legion’s legacy is rooted in selfless service, and Post #249 exemplifies that every day,” said Barberio. “This milestone anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but a powerful reminder of how much one organization can do for the good of others.”

The American Legion, founded in 1919, is one of the largest veterans’ organizations in the world. Its mission includes securing benefits for veterans, such as the GI Bill and access to VA health care, as well as promoting national pride and civic responsibility.

Post #249 continues to serve as a beacon of service in Parsippany, fostering fellowship among veterans and strengthening community ties through acts of patriotism and generosity.

The proclamation honors their distinguished legacy and designates August 2, 2025, as a day of celebration and reflection on the enduring impact of American Legion Post #249.