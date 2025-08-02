Rose House Named Beneficiary of 5th Annual Tri-State CRE Charity Golf Classic

PARSIPPANY — Rose House, a Parsippany-based nonprofit dedicated to creating forever homes for individuals with special needs, was recently named a beneficiary of the 5th Annual Tri-State CRE Charity Golf Classic. The event, held at Knoll Country Club West in Parsippany, brought together 120 golfers and raised $2,500 in support of the organization’s mission.

The annual golf outing is organized by a team of commercial real estate (CRE) professionals committed to giving back to the community. In addition to Rose House, proceeds from this year’s event also supported Winslow Therapeutic Center, which co-organized the tournament, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Research at Weill Cornell Medicine.

At Rose House’s Hanover Community Residence in Cedar Knolls, members of the real estate community gathered to celebrate the donation. Pictured (back row, left to right) are Josh Simon, Vice President at EBI Consulting; Tom Mitchell, CEO of Rose House; and George Gnad, President of Lenders Capital Realty Services. They are joined by Rose House residents Rachel and Billy.

Rose House is a nonprofit organization that provides customized, self-directed programs to individuals with special needs across Morris County. With a mission to build inclusive communities and provide loving homes, Rose House continues to make dreams a reality. For more information, visit www.therosehouse.org.