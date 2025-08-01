Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – July 22, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – July 22, 2025.

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills convened for its agenda meeting on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building. The evening’s proceedings were highlighted by several key redevelopment initiatives and capital expenditure approvals.

Among the ordinances adopted on second reading following public hearings were:

Ordinance 2025:10 – Adoption of the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan.

– Adoption of the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Ordinance 2025:11 – Authorization for the Township to purchase land under the Open Space, Recreation, Floodplain Protection, and Farmland and Historic Preservation Program.

– Authorization for the Township to purchase land under the Open Space, Recreation, Floodplain Protection, and Farmland and Historic Preservation Program. Ordinance 2025:12 – Adoption of the 4 Gatehall Drive Redevelopment Plan.

The Council also introduced three ordinances on first reading:

Ordinance 2025:13 – Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences.

– Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences. Ordinance 2025:14 – Updates to the zoning code’s permitted uses section.

– Updates to the zoning code’s permitted uses section. Ordinance 2025:15 – A comprehensive rewrite of the township’s Flood Hazard Protection regulations, including updated maps and the appointment of a Floodplain Administrator.

Items approved under the Consent Agenda included:

Designation of Toll NJ I, LLC as the redeveloper for 4 Gatehall Drive.

Declaration of the Morris Hills Shopping Center as a non-condemnation redevelopment area.

Endorsement of the township’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.

Authorizations for equipment purchases, fireworks for Mt. Tabor Children’s Day, a road improvement grant application, and audit corrective actions.

Under the Non-Consent Agenda, the Council passed Resolution R2025-137, awarding a contract to Metertek Utility Services, Inc. for Phase 2 of the Meter Replacement Program.

In addition to legislative actions, the Council reviewed minutes from prior meetings, approved payroll and bills totaling over $3.2 million, and received updates from the Mayor, Council members, and township professionals.