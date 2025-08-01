Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – July 22, 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – July 22, 2025.
PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills convened for its agenda meeting on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building. The evening’s proceedings were highlighted by several key redevelopment initiatives and capital expenditure approvals.
Among the ordinances adopted on second reading following public hearings were:
- Ordinance 2025:10 – Adoption of the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan.
- Ordinance 2025:11 – Authorization for the Township to purchase land under the Open Space, Recreation, Floodplain Protection, and Farmland and Historic Preservation Program.
- Ordinance 2025:12 – Adoption of the 4 Gatehall Drive Redevelopment Plan.
The Council also introduced three ordinances on first reading:
- Ordinance 2025:13 – Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences.
- Ordinance 2025:14 – Updates to the zoning code’s permitted uses section.
- Ordinance 2025:15 – A comprehensive rewrite of the township’s Flood Hazard Protection regulations, including updated maps and the appointment of a Floodplain Administrator.
Items approved under the Consent Agenda included:
- Designation of Toll NJ I, LLC as the redeveloper for 4 Gatehall Drive.
- Declaration of the Morris Hills Shopping Center as a non-condemnation redevelopment area.
- Endorsement of the township’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.
- Authorizations for equipment purchases, fireworks for Mt. Tabor Children’s Day, a road improvement grant application, and audit corrective actions.
Under the Non-Consent Agenda, the Council passed Resolution R2025-137, awarding a contract to Metertek Utility Services, Inc. for Phase 2 of the Meter Replacement Program.
In addition to legislative actions, the Council reviewed minutes from prior meetings, approved payroll and bills totaling over $3.2 million, and received updates from the Mayor, Council members, and township professionals.