Nicole DellaFave Appointed to Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — Eight individuals submitted applications to fill the vacancy on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education following the resignation of Board Member Andy Choffo, effective July 24.

At a special meeting held on Thursday, July 31, seven of the eight candidates appeared before the Board to be considered for the open seat. Each applicant had submitted their materials prior to the stated deadline.

Board President Alison Cogan allotted each candidate fifteen minutes to respond to an identical set of eight questions posed by the Board members, ensuring a fair and consistent evaluation process.

Following the interviews, the Board voted to appoint Nicole DellaFave to the position. The final vote was 6-2, with Board Members Mr. Timothy Berrios and Mrs. Sheethal Abraham voting in opposition.

Nicole DellaFave, a lifelong Parsippany resident and experienced educator, needs to complete her criminal background check before she is officially sworn in. Her term will end on December 31, 2026.

DellaFave brings 17 years of experience as an elementary school teacher in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District, where she taught grades 4 and 5 at Lake Hiawatha Elementary School. During her time in the classroom, she developed curriculum, mentored new teachers, and served on several district committees focused on curriculum and special education.

Currently serving as Finance and Corporate Manager at a Parsippany-based small business, she oversees internal financial reporting, payroll, budgeting, and human resources—skills that will support informed, fiscally responsible decisions at the board level.

DellaFave is also a dedicated community member, serving as PTA Treasurer and 5th Grade Committee Co-Chair at Troy Hills School. She is the mother of two daughters currently enrolled in the district and is passionate about ensuring that all students receive high-quality education.

“I believe strongly in putting students first through collaboration, transparency, and thoughtful leadership,” she said. “I’m honored to serve the community that raised me.”

In 2023, DellaFave ran her first campaign for a seat on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. Although the campaign was not successful, it provided her with the opportunity to connect with community members, attend local events, and share her perspectives during two public debates. The experience deepened her understanding of the town where she was raised and the challenges currently facing the school district.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education is currently composed of dedicated members committed to the success of the district. Serving on the board are Mrs. Alison Cogan (2025), President; Mrs. Sheethal Abraham (2027); Mr. Timothy Berrios (2026); Mr. Matthew DeVitto (2027); Mrs. Judy Mayer (2027); Mr. Jack Raia (2025); Mrs. Michelle Shappell (2025); and Dr. Wendy Wright (2026). Together, these members bring a wide range of experience and perspectives to help guide the district in meeting the educational needs of all students.



