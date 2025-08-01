Friday, August 1, 2025
Mount Tabor Museum Open House Set for Children’s Day Weekend

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Historical Society invites residents and visitors to experience local history firsthand during its annual Museum Open House, taking place on Children’s Day Weekend 2025.

The Richardson History House, located at 32 Trinity Park, will open its doors to the public on Saturday, August 2, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and again on Sunday, August 3, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, family, and weekend guests to explore the rich heritage of Mount Tabor. The event will feature a Children’s Day History Display, highlighting the traditions and stories that have made this local celebration so memorable over the years.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase commemorative items including lanterns, t-shirts, posters, flags, and more—perfect keepsakes from a weekend celebrating community and history.

Whether you’re a longtime resident or new to the area, the Museum Open House is a wonderful way to connect with the spirit of Mount Tabor.

For more information, visit the Mount Tabor Historical Society at 32 Trinity Park during event hours.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
