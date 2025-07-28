Monday, July 28, 2025
Cold Nose Warm Heart to Host Tricky Tray Fundraiser

Cold Nose Warm Heart Animal Rescue
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
AUGUSTA — Cold Nose Warm Heart Animal Rescue invites the community to its much-anticipated Tricky Tray fundraiser on Saturday, October 11, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, located at 37 Plains Road in Augusta. The event will be held inside Richard’s Building, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and drawings beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m.

This adults-only (18+) event promises an evening of excitement with themed baskets, a mystery prize, 50/50 raffle, birthday board, and even a wine grab. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and food, though two food trucks will be on-site to offer delicious options.

Advance ticket sales only – there will be no tickets sold at the door. Tables of 10 are available and will have reserved seating. Groups purchasing full tables before August 1, 2025, will receive a bonus Level 1 sheet for each guest. All groups are asked to name a “Table Captain” during registration. Smaller parties will be grouped with others.

Tickets can be purchased through the QR code on the event flyer or online at:
👉 https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/cold-nose-warm-heart-animal-rescue-2025-tricky-tray

For questions or more information, email [email protected].

Proceeds benefit Cold Nose Warm Heart Animal Rescue, a nonprofit dedicated to saving animals and placing them in loving homes.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
