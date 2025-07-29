Charges Filed in Connection with Child Left on School Bus in Montville

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed charges have been filed in connection with a four-year-old student left on a school bus.

On July 10, 2025, it is alleged that a four-year-old, special needs student was left on a school bus parked in a bus yard for approximately two-and-a-half hours unsupervised. The child’s absence that morning was observed by staff at Valley View Elementary School in Towaco. Staff contacted the child’s parents, who advised the child boarded the school bus that morning. The child was subsequently located on the bus, parked in the bus yard. The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment for an elevated heart rate and low blood pressure.

As a result of subsequent investigation, Frank J. Blair, 61, of Hamburg, the school bus driver, has been charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2). It is alleged that the driver did not check the bus pursuant to state statute and company policy.

Blair has been released from custody on conditions to include no supervision of juveniles.

The investigation was conducted by the Montville Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.