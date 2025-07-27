Sunday, July 27, 2025
Community Connections Team to Visit Parsippany Municipal Court

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, July 29, at 9:00 a.m., the Boonton/Parsippany Municipal Court, located at 3339 Route 46 in Parsippany, will host the Community Connections Team during its in-person session.

The initiative, led by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office’s STAR (Support, Treatment, and Recovery) Program in partnership with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Superior Court, aims to assist individuals navigating the municipal court system by offering access to critical support services.

Whether you or someone you know is facing challenges related to mental health, recovery, or social services, the Community Connections Team provides compassionate, on-site assistance to help foster long-term stability and success.

Residents attending court who may benefit from these services are encouraged to speak with a team member during the session.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
