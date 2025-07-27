Community Connections Team to Visit Parsippany Municipal Court

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, July 29, at 9:00 a.m., the Boonton/Parsippany Municipal Court, located at 3339 Route 46 in Parsippany, will host the Community Connections Team during its in-person session.

The initiative, led by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office’s STAR (Support, Treatment, and Recovery) Program in partnership with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Superior Court, aims to assist individuals navigating the municipal court system by offering access to critical support services.

Whether you or someone you know is facing challenges related to mental health, recovery, or social services, the Community Connections Team provides compassionate, on-site assistance to help foster long-term stability and success.

Residents attending court who may benefit from these services are encouraged to speak with a team member during the session.