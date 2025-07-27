Tractor Trailer Fire on Route 80 Extinguished by Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 West near the South Beverwyck Road bridge.

Upon dispatch, multiple 911 calls reported a vehicle fire in the area. Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 Engine 54 was first on scene and found the cab of a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly deployed an attack line to knock down the main body of the fire. At the same time, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 Engine 51’s crew established a backup line and secured a water supply to support Engine 54.

The cab’s frame sits blackened and skeletal following the intense blaze. Photos by Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5

Given the uncertainty of the trailer’s contents and the need for thorough overhaul operations, additional support was requested from Fire District 6 and the Pine Brook Volunteer Fire Department. Fortunately, the fire did not extend into the interior of the trailer, with damage primarily limited to the refrigeration unit on the exterior.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 Chief, Deputy 5, Engine 51, Engine 54, Squad 5, and Utility 5 operated on scene for approximately two hours. Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 extends sincere thanks to their mutual aid partners and Par-Troy EMS for their assistance.