Sunday, July 27, 2025
HomeLocal NewsTractor Trailer Fire on Route 80 Extinguished by Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District...
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Tractor Trailer Fire on Route 80 Extinguished by Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5

Thick black smoke rises as District 5 responds to a tractor-trailer fire on July 3
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2528

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 80 West near the South Beverwyck Road bridge.

Upon dispatch, multiple 911 calls reported a vehicle fire in the area. Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 Engine 54 was first on scene and found the cab of a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly deployed an attack line to knock down the main body of the fire. At the same time, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 Engine 51’s crew established a backup line and secured a water supply to support Engine 54.

The cab’s frame sits blackened and skeletal following the intense blaze. Photos by Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5

Given the uncertainty of the trailer’s contents and the need for thorough overhaul operations, additional support was requested from Fire District 6 and the Pine Brook Volunteer Fire Department. Fortunately, the fire did not extend into the interior of the trailer, with damage primarily limited to the refrigeration unit on the exterior.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 Chief, Deputy 5, Engine 51, Engine 54, Squad 5, and Utility 5 operated on scene for approximately two hours. Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 5 extends sincere thanks to their mutual aid partners and Par-Troy EMS for their assistance.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Sherrill Selects University President, Civil Rights Advocate Dale Caldwell as Running Mate
Next article
Shy Corgi Pup “Linguine” Searching for Loving Home Through Local Rescue Effort
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »