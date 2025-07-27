Shy Corgi Pup “Linguine” Searching for Loving Home Through Local Rescue Effort

PARSIPANY — A five-month-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Linguine is quietly capturing hearts through WISE Animal Rescue. This volunteer-run nonprofit works tirelessly to save vulnerable dogs across New Jersey, including right here in Parsippany.

Linguine is a small male pup born on March 8, 2025, rescued from the harsh conditions of a puppy mill where he was deemed unwanted. WISE, which recently partnered with an advocacy group to intercept dogs like Linguine before they’re destroyed, is now working to find him a home that matches his gentle spirit.

This shy yet sweet puppy is steadily learning what it means to “be a dog.” He’s not yet into toys but delights in chewing on bully sticks and exploring the yard with his confident canine foster sibling. While he’s still unsure of new experiences, he’s making slow and steady progress every day.

“Linguine would do best in a quieter home,” said a volunteer from WISE. “He doesn’t need a big house—just a calm, loving space where he can relax and feel safe.”

The organization emphasizes that Linguine’s ideal home would include a confident dog buddy and patient humans who can help him blossom. He’s great with other dogs, cats, and kids aged 10 and up. He prefers the comfort of his crate, where he sleeps quietly through the night, and he’s already showing success with potty training—both indoors and outside.

The rescue’s standard adoption program asks for a minimum donation of $850 to help cover the care not just for Linguine, but for all animals in their program. “The donation supports the overall mission,” a WISE representative explained. “Whether it goes toward medical treatment, behavioral training, or food and shelter, every dollar helps.”

WISE is able to provide veterinary and behavioral services to dogs like Linguine thanks to its partnerships with local animal hospitals and clinics that support their mission.

“Dogs like Linguine are often tossed aside simply for not being ‘perfect’ enough to sell,” the rescue shared. “Our job is to show them they’re more than enough.”

For Parsippany families ready to offer a second chance to a deserving dog, Linguine may be the quiet companion they’ve been waiting for.

Interested adopters can visit www.WiseAnimalRescue.org to complete an application and learn more.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, August 2025. Click here to read the magazine.