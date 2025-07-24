Friday, July 25, 2025
Parsippany Fire District 5 to Host Dedication Ceremony and Open House

Parsippany Fire District 5’s brand-new Station 1, located at 180 Old Bloomfield Avenue, is ready to welcome the public during its official dedication ceremony and open house on Saturday, August 16.
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — After years of planning and construction, Parsippany Fire District 5 is inviting the public to celebrate the official dedication of its brand-new Station 1, located at 180 Old Bloomfield Avenue.

The dedication ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 16, beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by an open house from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Community members will have the opportunity to tour the modern facility, enjoy live demonstrations, listen to music, and partake in light refreshments.

The event is hosted by the Board of Fire Commissioners of Parsippany District 5, who emphasized that this new station reflects their long-standing commitment to public safety, fire readiness, and taxpayer value.

“This has been a multi-year project, and we’re proud to open the doors to our residents finally,” said Chief Michael Lambert. “We hope everyone will join us to celebrate this milestone and get a firsthand look at their new firehouse.”

Station 1 was designed to support the expanding needs of Fire District 5, providing enhanced response capabilities, updated equipment space, and a centralized hub for training and coordination. Its completion marks a significant investment in the safety infrastructure of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Community members, local officials, and emergency service partners are all expected to attend the celebration.

For more information about the event or Parsippany Fire District 5, click here or follow on social media @ParsippanyFire5.

