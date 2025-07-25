Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeLocal NewsFriends of the Library Fund Free Passes to The Met
Local News

Friends of the Library Fund Free Passes to The Met

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
59

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY –Thanks to the Parsippany Friends of the Library, residents can now enjoy free admission to the world-renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. As one of New York City’s premier cultural institutions, the Met offers a chance to “travel around the world and across 5,000 years of history through more than 490,000 works of art”—making it a perfect destination for a summer outing.

Museum-goers can explore iconic masterpieces including Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze, Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, Madame X by John Singer Sargent, and The Milkmaid by Johannes Vermeer. In addition to its famed paintings, the museum features notable sculptures and artifacts such as The Temple of Dendur, an ancient Egyptian structure, and the Greek and Roman Sculpture Court.

The museum’s Asian wing also offers a stunning array of Cambodian, Indian, and Chinese art, with free guided tours available for those interested in learning more about these rich collections.

Each museum pass admits two adults, with children under 12 admitted for free. Passes can be reserved online by visiting www.parsippanylibrary.org, selecting the “Borrow” tab, and clicking on “Museum Passes.” A calendar will display available reservation dates. Once reserved, patrons will have one day to pick up the pass, one day to use it, and one day to return it. Passes are available at all three Parsippany Library branches: Main, Lake Hiawatha, and Mt. Tabor.

The Friends of the Parsippany Library, through ongoing book sales and community events, proudly sponsor this opportunity—supporting enriching experiences for residents and visitors alike.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Fire District 5 to Host Dedication Ceremony and Open House
Next article
How To Launch A Career In Social Work: A Step-By-Step Guide
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »