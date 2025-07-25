Friends of the Library Fund Free Passes to The Met

PARSIPPANY –Thanks to the Parsippany Friends of the Library, residents can now enjoy free admission to the world-renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art. As one of New York City’s premier cultural institutions, the Met offers a chance to “travel around the world and across 5,000 years of history through more than 490,000 works of art”—making it a perfect destination for a summer outing.

Museum-goers can explore iconic masterpieces including Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze, Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, Madame X by John Singer Sargent, and The Milkmaid by Johannes Vermeer. In addition to its famed paintings, the museum features notable sculptures and artifacts such as The Temple of Dendur, an ancient Egyptian structure, and the Greek and Roman Sculpture Court.

The museum’s Asian wing also offers a stunning array of Cambodian, Indian, and Chinese art, with free guided tours available for those interested in learning more about these rich collections.

Each museum pass admits two adults, with children under 12 admitted for free. Passes can be reserved online by visiting www.parsippanylibrary.org, selecting the “Borrow” tab, and clicking on “Museum Passes.” A calendar will display available reservation dates. Once reserved, patrons will have one day to pick up the pass, one day to use it, and one day to return it. Passes are available at all three Parsippany Library branches: Main, Lake Hiawatha, and Mt. Tabor.

The Friends of the Parsippany Library, through ongoing book sales and community events, proudly sponsor this opportunity—supporting enriching experiences for residents and visitors alike.