CCM Dean Recognized for Outstanding Leadership, Service and Academic Achievement 

MORRIS COUNTY — Dr. Maria Isaza, dean of the School of Health Professions and Natural Sciences at County College of Morris (CCM), has been named the recipient of the prestigious “Excellence in Community Engagement Award” from the Sloan Scholars Mentoring Network (SSMN). This honor, which recognizes a Sloan Scholar alum, reflects her outstanding commitment to community engagement and public service, which has positively affected or is poised to make a positive change within her community.

Born in Colombia, Dr. Isaza immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 21 and immediately began her academic journey at CCM. She furthered her college education with earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Saint Elizabeth and later completing a Ph.D. in biomedical science as a Sloan Scholar at Rutgers University.

Dr. Maria Isaza

She began her career at CCM as an adjunct faculty member. Through unwavering commitment and excellence, Dr. Isaza advanced to full-time professor, assistant chairperson and then chairperson of the Department of Biology & Chemistry. In 2021, she was appointed to dean of the School of Health Professions and Natural Sciences.

“Receiving this honor is deeply humbling,” said Dr. Isaza. “As an immigrant and a first-generation college student, my journey has not always been easy. But I’ve been fortunate to have the support of mentors, colleagues and community members who believed in me. I carry that spirit forward in everything I do — in the classroom, in leadership and in service.”

In addition to her academic achievements, Dr. Isaza has been an active and dedicated community leader for over a decade in her hometown of Dover. She has served on the board of the Morris County Organization for Hispanic Affairs (MCOHA) since 2015 and has chaired since 2020. Under her leadership, MCOHA expanded its reach, now serving more than 20,000 individuals annually through programs ranging from food distribution to senior support. Dr. Isaza has also served on the Advocacy Committee at Employment Horizons since 2019 and was appointed to the Morris Area Paratransit System Citizens Advisory Committee.

Her overall philanthropic nature has resulted in numerous accolades in recent years. This includes the Sloan Scholars Mentoring Network Travel Grant (2019), the CCM Innovation Award (2019), the SHINE Award from Child & Family Resources (2024) and the Impact Award from the National Society of Leadership and Success (2024). She also became the 2025 Honoree of the Hispanic Resource and Information Center of the Newark Public Library.

“Dr. Isaza embodies the mission of CCM in transforming lives through education and strengthening communities,” said Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “Her story is one of perseverance and purpose, and her impact reaches far beyond our campus. She is a highly regarded scholar, a leader, a role model and a true force for good in our community. She continues to inspire students and colleagues alike through her passion for service. This is a testament to what’s possible when opportunity meets dedication.”

For more information about CCM, which offers associate degree programs and a full slate of certificate and workforce development opportunities designed to lead to successful careers, visit www.ccm.edu.