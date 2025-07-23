Morris County Dedicates Susan O’Donnell Head Start Headquarters

DOVER — Local officials, families, and community partners gathered yesterday to celebrate the grand opening of a newly renovated and expanded Head Start facility in Dover — now officially named the Susan O’Donnell Head Start Headquarters, in honor of the recently retired executive director whose decade of leadership transformed early childhood education in Morris County.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 18 Thompson Avenue marked the completion of four new classrooms and major upgrades to the site of the original Head Start location in Morris County. The event also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Head Start’s founding, with Morris County having participated in the federal initiative since its launch in 1965.

“Today, we’re not just celebrating a beautifully renovated building; we’re honoring a legacy,” said Commissioner Christine Myers, who presented a formal Resolution of Honor on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners. “Susan didn’t just grow Head Start in Morris County — she elevated it. With people like her, there are no limits to what we deliver, not just for our children, but for future generations.”

During her ten-year tenure as executive director, which concluded with her retirement in January 2025, O’Donnell oversaw a period of remarkable growth. Enrollment doubled as she led critical facility expansions in Dover and Morris Plains, including the Robert C. Grant Center that opened in 2020 at 1 Medical Drive in Morris County Central Park.

Morris County Commissioner Christine Myers, President of the Head Start of Morris County Board of Directors Robert C. Grant and retired Head Start Executive Director Susan O’Donnell.

Both sites recently earned five-star ratings from Grow NJ Kids, making them the only Head Start locations in New Jersey to achieve the distinction.

O’Donnell’s impact extends beyond her professional role, having long been a dedicated advocate and volunteer, serving on numerous community boards and committees. Since 2008, she has been a member of the Morris County Youth Services Advisory Committee (YSAC), where she helps guide countywide policies and funding for at-risk youth.

“The work of this organization begins and ends here for the past 60 years. Our team is made up of absolute superstars. Every one of you has contributed to the success of Head Start. I’m so grateful and blessed to have had this opportunity for ten years — working with people I have grown to love, along with a Board of Directors that has been so supportive of the program,” said O’Donnell in her remarks at the ceremony.

State Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, Dover Mayor James Dodd, and representatives from the offices of Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and U.S. Senator Andy Kim also praised O’Donnell and presented honors recognizing her contributions to the children and families of Morris County.

Among those in attendance were County Administrator Deena Leary, Assistant Administrator Brian Murray, and Human Services Director Kasey Errico. Bob Grant, a longtime president of the Head Start Board of Trustees and namesake of the Morris Plains facility, emceed the program.

“Ten years ago, Head Start was going through a challenging period, and we knew we needed someone with the right vision to move us forward. Susan elevated every aspect of this organization. From curriculum to community engagement, her focus was always on doing what was best for the children. We wouldn’t be where we are today without her,” said Grant.

The celebration also served to introduce Juan Fernandez as the new executive director. Fernandez, who previously served as facilities manager during the Dover renovations, presented O’Donnell with a card signed by children in the program and pledged to continue building on her legacy.

The mission of Head Start Community Program of Morris County, founded in 1965, is to partner with families to provide comprehensive support for child development and school readiness, from prenatal through kindergarten ages, for the community’s most vulnerable children.

The organization currently serves 316 families, providing free programs for expectant mothers, infants, toddlers and preschoolers at sites throughout Morris County. Head Start services are responsive to each child and family’s ethnic, cultural and linguistic heritage.

More information about Head Start services in Morris County is available by calling 973-989-5640 or by visiting the organization’s website, headstartmc.org.