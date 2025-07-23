Thursday, July 24, 2025
Local News

Zoning Board to Hear Controversial Apartment Complex Proposal at July 30 Meeting

Community members are urged to attend the July 30 Zoning Board meeting to learn more about a proposed residential development that could significantly impact the surrounding neighborhood.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Parsippany Hills High School, located at 20 Rita Drive.

The meeting will address a proposal for the construction of a large apartment complex, a project that is not permitted under the current zoning regulations. The developer is seeking multiple variances to move forward with the project, which has drawn the attention of local residents concerned about overdevelopment, traffic, and the preservation of neighborhood character. The apartment development is proposed at Islamic Community Cultural Center is located at 879 South Beverwyck Road.

The apartment development is proposed at Islamic Community Cultural Center is located at 879 South Beverwyck Road.

The following NEW variances are required for the proposed application:

  1. Multifamily residential use.
  2. Building height in excess of 34 feet permitted.
  3. 55.8% impervious coverage proposed vs. only 15% permitted.
  4. 21.2% building coverage proposed vs. only 5% permitted.
  5. Parking spaces proposed to be smaller than the 9 feet by 18 feet required.
  6. Parking in the front of the building is proposed, where it is not currently permitted.
  7. Parking between the building and right-of-way of Beverwyck Rd, where it is not currently permitted.
  8. Parking closer to the building is proposed vs. 5 feet minimum required.
  9. Front sign 1 foot from the right-of-way line is proposed vs. 10 feet is required.
  10. Shed in the front yard where it is not permitted.​

Existing Conditions NOT meeting current Ordinances:

  1. Minimum Lot Area:  5 acres required; 2.63 acres existing and proposed.
  2. Minimum Lot Width:  250 feet required; 200 feet existing and proposed.
  3. Minimum front yard setback: 180 feet required; 67.5 feet existing and proposed.
  4. Accessory Building Side Yard Setback: 100 feet required; 61.5 feet existing and proposed.
  5. Minimum distance from parking to residential zone; 50 feet required; 18.9 feet existing and proposed.
Even without the addition of twenty-eight residential units, events held at 879 South Beverwyck Road have already caused parking and safety concerns for residents of Quinby Court, Lord Sterling Drive, and Preston Road.

The applicant’s request for zoning relief has prompted significant community interest, and residents are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more and voice their opinions.

Additional information about the proposed development and its potential impact can be found at www.TroyHillsNeighbors.com, a community-run site that provides resources and updates on the project.

Residents who wish to stay informed or speak during the public comment portion are urged to arrive early, as a large turnout is expected.

Parsippany Focus will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as they become available.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
