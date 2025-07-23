Thursday, July 24, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLakeland Hills YMCA Launches “Grit ’n Climb” to Build Youth Resilience
Local News

Lakeland Hills YMCA Launches “Grit ’n Climb” to Build Youth Resilience

Participants in Lakeland Hills YMCA’s new “Grit ’n Climb” program take on the climbing wall at Randolph Climbing Center, building confidence, teamwork, and resilience along the way.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
76

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is introducing a new youth development program, Grit ’n Climb, as part of its award-winning resilience series. Designed for children ages 8 to 12, the initiative blends physical activity with emotional and social growth in a supportive, team-oriented environment.

Weekly sessions begin Wednesday, October 15, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Randolph Climbing Center. Through rock climbing, team-building, and guided reflection, participants will learn how to tackle real-world challenges with confidence, courage, and compassion.

“Grit ’n Climb is about more than just climbing walls,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA. “It’s about equipping kids with the inner strength to face life’s obstacles and feel a sense of belonging.”

Led by trained YMCA staff, the program focuses on resilience, peer connection, and emotional well-being.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For full program details and to register, visit www.lakelandhillsymca.com.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Lakeland Hills YMCA Hosts Free Outdoor Concert Featuring Parsippany’s Allegro Orchestra
Next article
Zoning Board to Hear Controversial Apartment Complex Proposal at July 30 Meeting
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »