Lakeland Hills YMCA Launches “Grit ’n Climb” to Build Youth Resilience

MORRIS COUNTY — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is introducing a new youth development program, Grit ’n Climb, as part of its award-winning resilience series. Designed for children ages 8 to 12, the initiative blends physical activity with emotional and social growth in a supportive, team-oriented environment.

Weekly sessions begin Wednesday, October 15, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Randolph Climbing Center. Through rock climbing, team-building, and guided reflection, participants will learn how to tackle real-world challenges with confidence, courage, and compassion.

“Grit ’n Climb is about more than just climbing walls,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA. “It’s about equipping kids with the inner strength to face life’s obstacles and feel a sense of belonging.”

Led by trained YMCA staff, the program focuses on resilience, peer connection, and emotional well-being.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For full program details and to register, visit www.lakelandhillsymca.com.