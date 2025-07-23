Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on Interstate 80 in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on Tuesday, July 22, in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to the New Jersey State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:10 p.m. near milepost 41.6, when a Dodge pickup truck towing a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound and the rear of the Suburban was struck by a Yamaha motorcycle, said Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesperson.

The impact ignited all three vehicles, and flames quickly spread to a wooded area along the highway.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information was available at this time.