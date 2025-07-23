Thursday, July 24, 2025
Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on Interstate 80 in Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on Tuesday, July 22, in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to the New Jersey State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:10 p.m. near milepost 41.6, when a Dodge pickup truck towing a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound and the rear of the Suburban was struck by a Yamaha motorcycle, said Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesperson.

The impact ignited all three vehicles, and flames quickly spread to a wooded area along the highway.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information was available at this time.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
