Parsippany Library to Host Special Needs Resource Fair

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library invites families, caregivers, educators, and community members to attend its Special Needs Resource Fair on Thursday, July 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 449 Halsey Road.

This free event is designed to connect attendees with a wide range of local organizations and services that support individuals with disabilities or special needs. Representatives from over a dozen agencies will be on hand to provide information, answer questions, and offer guidance on topics such as early intervention, therapy, recreation programs, advocacy, education services, and more—all under one roof.

“The goal of this fair is to help families navigate the wide range of services available in our community,” said Melissa Kuzma, Director of Parsippany Library. “We want to empower families with information and connect them with the support they need.”

Whether you’re a caregiver, educator, or individual with a disability, the Special Needs Resource Fair offers something for everyone. No registration is required—just stop by and explore the resources available.

For more information, click here or call (973) 887-5150.

About Parsippany Library

The Parsippany Library serves a vibrant and diverse community of more than 56,000 residents across three locations: Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. As a hub for information, education, and entertainment, the Library provides access to a wide range of resources, including books, media, and digital collections. Through its membership in the Main Library Alliance, patrons also have borrowing access to materials from over 50 libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties. Committed to lifelong learning and community enrichment, the Parsippany Library offers a robust calendar of programs—from classes and workshops to cultural and civic events—that support health, creativity, and connection. Learn more at parsippanylibrary.org, including current hours, services, and upcoming programs.