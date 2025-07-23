Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Library to Host Special Needs Resource Fair
Local News

Parsippany Library to Host Special Needs Resource Fair

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1505

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library invites families, caregivers, educators, and community members to attend its Special Needs Resource Fair on Thursday, July 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 449 Halsey Road.

This free event is designed to connect attendees with a wide range of local organizations and services that support individuals with disabilities or special needs. Representatives from over a dozen agencies will be on hand to provide information, answer questions, and offer guidance on topics such as early intervention, therapy, recreation programs, advocacy, education services, and more—all under one roof.

“The goal of this fair is to help families navigate the wide range of services available in our community,” said Melissa Kuzma, Director of Parsippany Library. “We want to empower families with information and connect them with the support they need.”

Whether you’re a caregiver, educator, or individual with a disability, the Special Needs Resource Fair offers something for everyone. No registration is required—just stop by and explore the resources available.

For more information, click here or call (973) 887-5150.

About Parsippany Library

The Parsippany Library serves a vibrant and diverse community of more than 56,000 residents across three locations: Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. As a hub for information, education, and entertainment, the Library provides access to a wide range of resources, including books, media, and digital collections. Through its membership in the Main Library Alliance, patrons also have borrowing access to materials from over 50 libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties. Committed to lifelong learning and community enrichment, the Parsippany Library offers a robust calendar of programs—from classes and workshops to cultural and civic events—that support health, creativity, and connection. Learn more at parsippanylibrary.org, including current hours, services, and upcoming programs.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Charges Filed in Connection with Child’s Death at Residence in Florham Park
Next article
CCM and Table of Hope Host Annual Backpack Giveaway for Morris County Families
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »