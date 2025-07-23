CCM and Table of Hope Host Annual Backpack Giveaway for Morris County Families

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM), in partnership with Table of Hope, will once again host its annual Backpack Giveaway to help Morris County families prepare for the upcoming school year. This year’s event will take place on Friday, August 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s Randolph campus, located at 214 Center Grove Road.

The giveaway is open exclusively to Morris County residents, and pre-registration is encouraged by clicking here. Backpacks containing essential school supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To maintain safety and efficiency, attendees must remain in their vehicles; walk-ups will not be permitted.

Now in its fifth year, the event reflects CCM’s commitment to community engagement. In addition to this back-to-school initiative, CCM and Table of Hope partner annually for a Thanksgiving food distribution that serves over 600 local families.

“Partnering with Table of Hope for this annual event reflects our commitment to changing lives and strengthening communities,” said CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacono. “We are proud to support families by helping ensure children have the tools they need to succeed in school.”

This event is made possible through a strong collaboration of local and state leaders, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Alstede Farms, CCM staff and faculty, corporate sponsors, and a dedicated team of volunteers.

Founded in 2011, Table of Hope is a nonprofit organization based in Morris County, focused on reducing food insecurity and supporting educational needs across the region.

For more information or to donate, visit www.tableofhopenj.org or email [email protected].