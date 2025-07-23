Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeLocal NewsCCM and Table of Hope Host Annual Backpack Giveaway for Morris County...
Local News

CCM and Table of Hope Host Annual Backpack Giveaway for Morris County Families

File Photo
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
110

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM), in partnership with Table of Hope, will once again host its annual Backpack Giveaway to help Morris County families prepare for the upcoming school year. This year’s event will take place on Friday, August 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 1 on CCM’s Randolph campus, located at 214 Center Grove Road.

The giveaway is open exclusively to Morris County residents, and pre-registration is encouraged by clicking here. Backpacks containing essential school supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To maintain safety and efficiency, attendees must remain in their vehicles; walk-ups will not be permitted.

Now in its fifth year, the event reflects CCM’s commitment to community engagement. In addition to this back-to-school initiative, CCM and Table of Hope partner annually for a Thanksgiving food distribution that serves over 600 local families.

“Partnering with Table of Hope for this annual event reflects our commitment to changing lives and strengthening communities,” said CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacono. “We are proud to support families by helping ensure children have the tools they need to succeed in school.”

This event is made possible through a strong collaboration of local and state leaders, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Alstede Farms, CCM staff and faculty, corporate sponsors, and a dedicated team of volunteers.

Founded in 2011, Table of Hope is a nonprofit organization based in Morris County, focused on reducing food insecurity and supporting educational needs across the region.

For more information or to donate, visit www.tableofhopenj.org or email [email protected].

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Library to Host Special Needs Resource Fair
Next article
Ciattarelli Picks Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon as Running Mate
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »