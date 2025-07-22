Charges Filed in Connection with Child’s Death at Residence in Florham Park

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando confirmed charges have been filed in connection with the July 6, death of a three-year-old at a home in Florham Park.

On July 6 at approximately 10:41 p.m., Florham Park Police responded to a residence on Woods End Road for an unresponsive, semi-conscious 43-year-old woman, later identified as Jeanine Glass.

Upon the arrival of FPPD officers and EMS, police officers located Jeanine Glass unresponsive on the first floor of the residence. Her clothes were noted to be wet. Medical interventions were provided to Glass, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers accompanied a family member upstairs to gather information related to the condition and treatment of Jeanine Glass. In a hallway bathroom, a three-year-old girl was found unresponsive, clothed, face down in a bathtub, in several inches of water. Immediate resuscitative efforts were performed on the three-year old girl, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital. A postmortem examination by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office remains pending.

On July 22, 2025, Jeanine Glass, 43, of Florham Park, was charged with first-degree Murder, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1) and (2); and second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2). Upon being discharged from the hospital, Glass was taken into custody and transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility. Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Glass will remain in custody pending future court proceedings.

The circumstances into the incident were investigated by the Florham Park Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “The death of the little girl is a heartbreaking and senseless loss for the Florham Park community. Our hearts go out to all those coping with this unconscionable tragedy, including loved ones and first responders who answered the call that night. For the sake of the surviving family, we ask that citizens exercise discretion and compassion while discussing the situation on social media. Please remember that these are real people, your neighbors, involved here.”

Chief Orlando said, “I want to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Morris County Sheriff’s Department for the interagency cooperation exhibited during this horrific incident, which allowed for a successful conclusion to what is the most heinous of crimes. In particular, I want to recognize the investigative efforts of Detective Sergeant Pietropinto, Detective Jenna Powers, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division, all of whose professionalism contributed to the outcome of this investigation.”

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.