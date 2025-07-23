Thursday, July 24, 2025
Lakeland Hills YMCA Hosts Free Outdoor Concert Featuring Parsippany’s Allegro Orchestra

Members of the Allegro Encore Symphony, part of The Music Shop in Parsippany, perform during the outdoor summer concert at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, taking the audience on a musical journey around the world.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MOUNTAIN LAKES — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA invites residents to enjoy an evening of music and community at a free Outdoor Summer Concert on Thursday, August 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature a performance by the Allegro Orchestra from The Music Shop in Parsippany, presenting their Summer Encore Group in a family-friendly program titled “A Musical Journey Around the World.” The concert will take place on the YMCA’s scenic outdoor lawn and includes a mix of classical favorites and cultural selections from around the globe.

“We’re excited to offer this community celebration where families and neighbors can come together through the joy of music,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of Lakeland Hills Family YMCA. “This concert reflects our commitment to strengthening community and creating shared experiences that uplift.”

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic-style meals to enjoy during the performance. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors.

Admission is free, and registration is suggested. To sign up or learn more, visit www.lakelandhillsymca.com.

