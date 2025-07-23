Ciattarelli Picks Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon as Running Mate

BOONTON — Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli has selected Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon as his running mate for lieutenant governor, solidifying a ticket that emphasizes law-and-order leadership and broad crossover appeal.

Gannon, 64, is a decorated law enforcement veteran and three-term sheriff known for his bipartisan respect and strong electoral track record in Morris County. A former Boonton beat cop, Gannon rose through the ranks to become deputy chief of investigations in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, handling more than 120 homicide cases and serving on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Ciattarelli’s selection of Gannon reinforces his campaign’s public safety message and shores up Republican support in a region where Democrats, including Rep. Mikie Sherrill, have made gains in recent cycles. Notably, Gannon has maintained a cordial relationship with Sherrill, who has praised him across party lines.

A formal announcement is scheduled for this morning at 9:30 a.m. at Johnnies Tavern in Boonton, a well-known local gathering spot.

Gannon was chosen over several Republican contenders, including State Senator Holly Schepisi, Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, Middletown Mayor Tony Perry, and Marine Corps veteran Nick De Gregorio. Assemblyman Don Guardian was also under consideration.

A native of Boonton and the son of a decorated NYPD detective, Gannon was raised in a tight-knit Irish-Polish family. His extensive community involvement includes volunteering as a firefighter and EMT, co-founding the Morris County Emerald Society, and dressing as Santa each year for local children. He also created the “Feel Better Bears” initiative with Senator Anthony Bucco to provide comfort to children during police interactions.

Gannon is a charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town, which serves the communities of Boonton, Boonton Township, and Mountain Lakes. The Kiwanis mission is: “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.” His long-standing dedication to youth and community service reflects the values of the organization.

Gannon’s decades-long law enforcement résumé includes involvement in major cases such as the FuncoLand double homicide in Roxbury, the murder of 10-year-old Walter Contreras in Morristown, and the long-unsolved 1982 Rockaway Mall shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Thomas. He also assisted in the FBI investigation of the Sidney Reso kidnapping and murder.

Before becoming sheriff, Gannon served as the global head of security risk at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. He holds degrees from County College of Morris and William Paterson University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He currently serves as vice chair of Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital and teaches at Centenary University.

Gannon’s personal life has been marked by loss. His wife of 26 years passed away in 2010 after battling multiple sclerosis. His brother, Superior Court Judge Edward Gannon, died in 2016 just as Jim launched his first sheriff campaign. Their father died in 1993 from cancer.

In 2016, Gannon ran for sheriff after Edward Rochford, the eight-term incumbent, opted not to seek re-election. Gannon won the GOP primary with 65% and defeated Democrat Mark Dombrowski in the general election by more than 41,000 votes, outperforming both Donald Trump and Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen in the county. He won re-election in 2019 and 2022, the latter unopposed.

Under Gannon’s leadership, the sheriff’s office became a model for community policing, mental health crisis response, and addiction services. He launched Hope One, a nationally recognized mobile outreach unit addressing opioid addiction, mental health, and homelessness. His department was among the first in the state to mandate body-worn cameras.

Politically, Gannon has supported fellow Republicans in contested primaries, including State Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Jay Webber, and Assemblyman Brian Bergen. This year, he backed Parsippany Mayor James Barberio in a competitive GOP primary.

Gannon is also seeking a fourth term as sheriff in November. Although Democrats did not field a candidate, he may remain on the ballot while running for lieutenant governor—mirroring Sheila Oliver’s dual candidacy in 2017. If elected lieutenant governor, Ciattarelli would appoint a replacement sheriff, subject to Senate confirmation, with a special election held in 2026.

This is Ciattarelli’s second time selecting a running mate. In 2021, he tapped former State Senator Diane Allen in his bid for governor.

Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill has until July 28 to name her lieutenant governor candidate.