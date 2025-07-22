Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – July 22, 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its July 22, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

Key items for second reading and public hearing include:

Ordinance 2025:10 – Adoption of the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan .

– Adoption of the . Ordinance 2025:11 – Authorization for the Township to purchase land under the Open Space, Recreation, Floodplain Protection, and Farmland and Historic Preservation Program .

– Authorization for the Township to purchase land under the . Ordinance 2025:12 – Adoption of the 4 Gatehall Drive Redevelopment Plan.

The Council will also introduce three ordinances on first reading:

Ordinance 2025:13 – Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences.

– Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences. Ordinance 2025:14 – Updates to the zoning code’s permitted uses section.

– Updates to the zoning code’s permitted uses section. Ordinance 2025:15 – A comprehensive rewrite of the township’s Flood Hazard Protection regulations, including new maps and the designation of a Floodplain Administrator.

Additional items on the Consent Agenda include:

Designation of Toll NJ I, LLC as the redeveloper for 4 Gatehall Drive.

as the redeveloper for 4 Gatehall Drive. Declaration of Morris Hills Shopping Center as a non-condemnation redevelopment area .

. Endorsement of the township’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan .

. Authorization of equipment purchases, fireworks for Mt. Tabor Children’s Day, a road improvement grant application, and audit corrective actions.

Also on the agenda is R2025-137, a resolution under the Non-Consent Agenda to award a contract to Metertek Utility Services, Inc. for Phase 2 of the Meter Replacement Program.

The Council will review minutes from prior meetings, approve payroll and bills totaling over $3.2 million, and hear updates from the Mayor, Council members, and township professionals.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearings and comment sessions.