Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – July 22, 2025

Councilman Justin Musella, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Council President Paul Carifi, Jr., and Councilman Matt McGrath
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will convene for its July 22, 2025, agenda meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the municipal building, where several key redevelopment initiatives and capital purchases will headline the evening’s proceedings.

Click here to download the agenda.

Click here for a copy of the 2025 calendar.

Key items for second reading and public hearing include:

  • Ordinance 2025:10 – Adoption of the 169 Lackawanna Avenue Redevelopment Plan.
  • Ordinance 2025:11 – Authorization for the Township to purchase land under the Open Space, Recreation, Floodplain Protection, and Farmland and Historic Preservation Program.
  • Ordinance 2025:12 – Adoption of the 4 Gatehall Drive Redevelopment Plan.

The Council will also introduce three ordinances on first reading:

  • Ordinance 2025:13 – Amendment to handicapped parking provisions for private residences.
  • Ordinance 2025:14 – Updates to the zoning code’s permitted uses section.
  • Ordinance 2025:15 – A comprehensive rewrite of the township’s Flood Hazard Protection regulations, including new maps and the designation of a Floodplain Administrator.

Additional items on the Consent Agenda include:

  • Designation of Toll NJ I, LLC as the redeveloper for 4 Gatehall Drive.
  • Declaration of Morris Hills Shopping Center as a non-condemnation redevelopment area.
  • Endorsement of the township’s Fourth Round Housing Element and Fair Share Plan.
  • Authorization of equipment purchases, fireworks for Mt. Tabor Children’s Day, a road improvement grant application, and audit corrective actions.

Also on the agenda is R2025-137, a resolution under the Non-Consent Agenda to award a contract to Metertek Utility Services, Inc. for Phase 2 of the Meter Replacement Program.

The Council will review minutes from prior meetings, approve payroll and bills totaling over $3.2 million, and hear updates from the Mayor, Council members, and township professionals.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearings and comment sessions.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
