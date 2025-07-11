Friday, July 11, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting - July 9, 2025
Local NewsVideos

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – July 9, 2025

Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
605

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – July 9, 2025.

Click here to download the agenda.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – July 8, 2025
Next article
Parsippany Chamber to Host “Juice Up Your Morning” Networking Event
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »