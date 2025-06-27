Parsippany PAL and Sons of Italy Partner for “Italian Heritage Night” at Somerset Patriots Game

PARSIPPANY — Community pride will be on full display Friday, August 8th, as the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) teams up with the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 for a special night at the ballpark, celebrating Italian Heritage Night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.

The evening will feature a matchup between the Somerset Patriots and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Attendees can expect an exciting night of baseball followed by a fireworks show to cap off the event.

Tickets are $20 each (plus taxes and fees), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting both the Parsippany PAL and the Sons of Italy. Funds raised will go toward supporting local youth programs, community initiatives, and cultural events.

“This event is more than just a game,” said Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “It’s about bringing our community together, honoring our Italian-American roots, and giving families an opportunity to connect while supporting important local causes.”

Tickets can be purchased online by scanning the QR code on the event flyer or by visiting http://www.parsippanypal.org.

Join us for a night of culture, community, and America’s favorite pastime—right here in New Jersey!