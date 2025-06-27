Friday, June 27, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany PAL and Sons of Italy Partner for “Italian Heritage Night” at...
Local NewsSports

Parsippany PAL and Sons of Italy Partner for “Italian Heritage Night” at Somerset Patriots Game

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
745

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Community pride will be on full display Friday, August 8th, as the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) teams up with the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 for a special night at the ballpark, celebrating Italian Heritage Night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.

The evening will feature a matchup between the Somerset Patriots and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Attendees can expect an exciting night of baseball followed by a fireworks show to cap off the event.

Tickets are $20 each (plus taxes and fees), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting both the Parsippany PAL and the Sons of Italy. Funds raised will go toward supporting local youth programs, community initiatives, and cultural events.

“This event is more than just a game,” said Nick Bronzino, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “It’s about bringing our community together, honoring our Italian-American roots, and giving families an opportunity to connect while supporting important local causes.”

Tickets can be purchased online by scanning the QR code on the event flyer or by visiting http://www.parsippanypal.org.

Join us for a night of culture, community, and America’s favorite pastime—right here in New Jersey!

spot_img
Previous article
Creating a Financial Plan That Supports Your Lifestyle
Next article
Parsippany Hills Field Hockey Team Offers Free Youth Clinic
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »