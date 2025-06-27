Parsippany Hills Field Hockey Team Offers Free Youth Clinic

Friday, June 27, 2025
Members of the Parsippany Hills High School Field Hockey Team prepare to welcome young athletes to their free summer clinic, open to students entering grades 3 through 8. Held on four Saturdays at the PHHS football field, the clinic aims to introduce the sport and develop basic skills in a fun, inclusive setting.
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Field Hockey Team is hosting a free youth field hockey clinic this summer for students entering grades 3 through 8. The program includes four sessions held on Saturdays — June 29, July 6, July 13, and July 20 — from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Parsippany Hills High School football field.

The clinic is designed to introduce young athletes to field hockey and develop fundamental skills in a supportive environment led by high school players and coaches.

Organizers recently announced that the clinic will be free and that participants without equipment will now be able to borrow a field hockey stick, making it even more accessible to newcomers.

Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, a mouthguard, shin guards, and sneakers. Advance registration is required.

To sign up, click here.

