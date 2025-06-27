Parsippany Hills Field Hockey Team Offers Free Youth Clinic

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Field Hockey Team is hosting a free youth field hockey clinic this summer for students entering grades 3 through 8. The program includes four sessions held on Saturdays — June 29, July 6, July 13, and July 20 — from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Parsippany Hills High School football field.

The clinic is designed to introduce young athletes to field hockey and develop fundamental skills in a supportive environment led by high school players and coaches.

Organizers recently announced that the clinic will be free and that participants without equipment will now be able to borrow a field hockey stick, making it even more accessible to newcomers.

Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, a mouthguard, shin guards, and sneakers. Advance registration is required.

To sign up, click here.