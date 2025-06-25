Wednesday, June 25, 2025
District 15Fifteen Unveils Growing Lineup of Retail and Restaurant Tenants

A Burtons Grill & Bar typically spans ~6,200 sq ft, seats ~200 guests inside and ~40 outside, combines an open, exhibition-style kitchen with a central bar, offers a blend of communal, booth, and private seating, and dedicates about one-third of its space to kitchen and service operations.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — District 15Fifteen has announced a slate of new retail and restaurant tenants set to open in 2025 or early 2026. Seven additional leases totaling over 15,000 square feet are nearing finalization. Retail opportunities ranging from 1,200 to 6,000 square feet remain available.

The development features 58,600 square feet of commercial space and quickly becomes a culinary and lifestyle hub. Confirmed tenants include:

  • Kura Revolving Sushi Bar – A tech-driven Japanese dining experience where fresh sushi arrives via conveyor belt and is served tableside.
  • Burtons Grill & Bar – A polished American restaurant with 22 locations nationwide, offering scratch-made dishes, allergy-friendly menus, and exceptional service.
  • Meximodo – A trendy Mexican concept from LeMalt Hospitality Group, famed for its Guinness World Record tequila collection.
  • Al-Basha – A Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurant previously recognized by USA Today.
  • Haraz Coffee House – A specialty coffee shop known for authentic Yemeni coffee and fresh, flavorful offerings.
  • Brunswick Burger House – A new burger and chicken concept from the Dream Big restaurant group.
  • Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – New Jersey’s largest full-service salon and beauty destination.

With its strategic location and dynamic mix of tenants, District 15Fifteen continues to shape a new downtown for Parsippany.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
