District 15Fifteen Unveils Growing Lineup of Retail and Restaurant Tenants

PARSIPPANY — District 15Fifteen has announced a slate of new retail and restaurant tenants set to open in 2025 or early 2026. Seven additional leases totaling over 15,000 square feet are nearing finalization. Retail opportunities ranging from 1,200 to 6,000 square feet remain available.

The development features 58,600 square feet of commercial space and quickly becomes a culinary and lifestyle hub. Confirmed tenants include:

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar – A tech-driven Japanese dining experience where fresh sushi arrives via conveyor belt and is served tableside.

Burtons Grill & Bar – A polished American restaurant with 22 locations nationwide, offering scratch-made dishes, allergy-friendly menus, and exceptional service.

Meximodo – A trendy Mexican concept from LeMalt Hospitality Group, famed for its Guinness World Record tequila collection.

Al-Basha – A Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurant previously recognized by USA Today.

Haraz Coffee House – A specialty coffee shop known for authentic Yemeni coffee and fresh, flavorful offerings.

Brunswick Burger House – A new burger and chicken concept from the Dream Big restaurant group.

Moxie Salon and Beauty Bar – New Jersey's largest full-service salon and beauty destination.

With its strategic location and dynamic mix of tenants, District 15Fifteen continues to shape a new downtown for Parsippany.