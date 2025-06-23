Fighting for Life: Jigisha Desai’s Ongoing Battle with Kidney Disease and the Hope for a Transplant

PARSIPPANY — Jigisha Desai’s journey with kidney disease has never been easy, but the past several months have tested her resilience like never before. A Parsippany resident known for her community spirit and quiet strength, Jigisha has lived with chronic kidney disease for nearly two decades. Yet it wasn’t until last fall that the severity of her illness demanded a major, life-altering step.

In August 2024, her health began to deteriorate sharply. “I just started feeling sicker and weaker every day,” she recalled. “By October, it became clear that dialysis was no longer avoidable.”

After consultations with her medical team, Jigisha made the difficult decision to begin dialysis. The first step—placing a catheter—was delayed by both scheduling and healing time, a physically painful and emotionally draining wait. Once cleared, she opted for home dialysis, a path that offers some control but comes with its own intense challenges.

“Home dialysis isn’t just something you can jump into,” she explained. “It took months of training, trial, and adjustment just to get comfortable with the process.” Her home transformed into what she describes as “a mini-warehouse,” with boxes of sterile supplies stacked floor to ceiling and machines humming throughout the day and night.

But beyond the technical learning curve lies a harder reality: exhaustion. “It’s a full-time job,” Jigisha said. “Physically, I’m often wiped out. Mentally, it’s hard to keep up the fight every single day.” She experiences highs and lows, frequently battling fatigue and nausea while trying to maintain some normalcy in her family life.

Still, perhaps the greatest burden isn’t just the medical regimen, but the effect on her loved ones. “It’s not just my life that changed. My family has had to adapt too. We’ve all had to learn how to live differently,” she said. Her children navigate the emotional weight of seeing their mother in such a vulnerable state, while relatives provide daily support and encouragement.

Despite the hardship, Jigisha remains focused on one hope: a kidney transplant. She is currently listed at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. Her transplant coordinator, Alyson Thorward, can be reached at (973) 322-5028. Jigisha’s blood type is O+, but St. Barnabas participates in the paired kidney exchange program—meaning donors of any blood type can potentially be matched through the national network.

Her story has already inspired many in Parsippany. Friends have organized awareness efforts, and neighbors continue to show support through messages, meals, and moral encouragement. Jigisha has become a symbol of perseverance—not through dramatic gestures, but through quiet, unwavering courage.

For now, the machines continue to whir in her living room, and the donor list still holds her name. But Jigisha Desai faces the future with resolve, reminding us all that even in the hardest chapters of life, hope endures.