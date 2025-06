Parsippany Hills High School Announces Class of 2025 Post-Graduation Destinations

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School proudly celebrates the Class of 2025, with graduates pursuing various post-secondary paths that reflect their talents, ambitions, and diverse interests. Students have committed to programs nationwide, from prestigious institutions like Carnegie Mellon, Emory, Johns Hopkins, and NYU, to respected public universities including Rutgers, Penn State, and the University of Maryland. Many will continue their education at County College of Morris and other community colleges, while others are entering the workforce, the military, or taking a gap year. The comprehensive list of destinations showcases the academic excellence and preparedness of PHHS students as they take the next step in their personal and professional journeys.

