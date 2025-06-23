Parsippany Hills High School Celebrates the Class of 2025

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School proudly celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025 in a ceremony filled with tradition, pride, and excitement for the future.

The event began with a formal processional to Edward Elgar’s iconic “Pomp & Circumstance,” performed by the school’s talented band. Athon Ros led the Flag Salute, followed by a stirring performance of the National Anthem by the combined choir and band.

Shyanne Liu, the Class of 2025 Salutatorian, offered inspiring remarks, followed by Gianna Imperati’s heartfelt “History of the Class of 2025.” This year’s Valedictorian, Matthew Ho, addressed his peers with a message of perseverance and vision. Ho, who will attend Carnegie Mellon University, was recognized for his academic excellence, leadership, and dedication throughout his years at Parsippany Hills.

Principal Dr. Matthew J. Thompson led the presentation of graduates, with Superintendent Dr. Robert Sutter making the opening remarks. Board of Education President Mr. Jack Raia participated in the conferment of diplomas, representing the district’s pride in the graduating class.

The ceremony concluded with the Parsippany Hills High School Alma Mater singing and a grand recessional to the “Golden Celebration Overture” by Christopher Bemotas.

A total of 248 graduates from the Class of 2025 shared their post-secondary plans, ranging from top universities and career education to military service and full-time employment. The list reflects this exceptional group of students’ diverse paths and bright futures.

Congratulations to the Parsippany Hills High School Class of 2025!

Alexandra Maria Acevedo, Jaylenne Acosca, Gerar Aguirre-Tellez, Larissa Alasmar, Mursal Zahra Alizada, Muhammad Shahzeb Amir, Nola Anne Andersen, Marcin Angelov, Devin Appice, Anika Arora, Ishika Arrunategui, Keyla Gordillo Asitimbay, Sydney Rose Atwell, Prisha Bakshi, Xavier Tiburcio Socarras Ballesteros, Gavin John Barbrack, Andrew Pecer Baumann, Christopher Eric Becher, Sydney Ann Beehler, Joyce J. Bekiet, De’Marco D. Berry, Aaryan D. Bhatt, Shivanshi Bhatnagar, Ananya Bhargava, Mohammad Daniel Bhatti, Madeline Kathryn Bland, Grace Ann Bolcar, Gelia J. Brutus, Andrew A. Cafe, Alison Cai, Lilli Rose Calamita, Eleni Antonietta Calicchio, Joshua Vicente Camero, Louis Edward Caponegro, Nicole Gabrielle Carvajal, Ray Castillo, Abhik Chakraborty, Shamik Chakraborty, Omkar Chandane, Kira Ann Chebishev, Ivan Chen, Christian D. Chiu, Mahima Chowdhary, Daniel Mark Conway, Damian E. Corrales, Ilario Ricardo Cruz, and Jazier Cruz.

Anisha Das, Charmi Dave, Mariam Davituliani, Andrew Maynard Dehlin, Anthony James Dell, Esha Desai, Vikram Devulapally, Jia Dewnani, Sia Dewnani, Lilith Eve Dowd, Elizabeth Rose Duffy, Daniel Joseph Durso, Sri Maithreyi Edem, Justin Matthew Eisner, Ronald Ellerbee, Nadeen Elmorsy, Mazen M. Elsoukkary, Gabriela Sarah Farah, Simra Farhan, Manha Fatima, Nicholas Manuel Ferreira, Allison Elizabeth Flamio, Satya Samhitha Gabbita, Princy Gade, Jender Harley Garzon Galviz, Lucas Garcia, Owen Zachary Garcia, Sofia Cameron Garcia, Sofia Isabel Gaza, Carin J. Genovese, Danaisha A. Gibbs, Rishika V. Gohil, Yurly Goncharenko, Akshat Goyal, Lara A. Habib, Candace Elizabeth Hardy, Judy Mahmoud Helal, AJ Herre, Zachary Jefferson Holbert-Paszko, Brandon X. Huang, and Sophie Elaine Hutchinson.

Sophia N. Italiano, Deena Ramos Ignacio, Gianna Grace Imperati, Maxwell Egan Ingersoll, Suzanne Michele Irwin, Azmi Tai Istrefi, Shubhii G. Jatkar, Johan Johney, Connor Michael Johnson, Juliana Elise Jolley, Jada Danielle Jones, Nazaiah Elijah Jones, Pablo S. Juarez, Adele Rose Kasper, Isabelle Mae Kelson, Keshav Khandelwal, Parnika Khanna, Vricika Sai Kilaru, Kaylie Brooke Kornreich, Mason Drago Kosovich, Daksh Kotadia, Nathaniel Atcicus Krawchuk, Alexander Aryan Kumar, Acharva Kumar, Olivia Christine Kumburis, Rohan Harish Kurani, Clark Gabriel Laforteza, Maya Lau, Samuel Chung-Yin Lau, Natan Ian Leyzerov, Rafael Josiah Lindsay, Shyanne Liu, Swaci Sudheer Mahajan, Hemashree Mahesh, Cayden Stephen Mahon, Marwah Malik, Sri Naga Pragna Mandava, Addison Catherine Marcell, Amelia Grace Marotta, Aryan Masaldan, Aaron Mathew, Jacob John Mathew, Quinn Shea McNulcy, Valerie Mendez, Brian Thomas Metz, Meghan Riley Metz, Ossian Alejandro Miller, Faiqa Mir, Cooper Talladega Moffatt, Riley Kaelyn Mogan, Elijah Stephen Morris, Shaniya Mott, Zoe Muriente, Arjun J. Narkar, Aaron Victor Nathan, Sofia Nichols, Kaden Gregory Nicolaou, Jade Lucia Nieczkowski, Hazly Solano Nieto, and Ryan Edward Nolan.

Ali Amir Ozaltin, Palki Palki, Raina V. Parikh, Jeremy Park, Aman Patel, Ansh Patel, Deep Pankaj Patel, Dylan Amie Patel, Jiya Manish Patel, Jiya Parag Patel, Krishna A. Patel, Love Vimal Patel, Mahi Patel, Manav Patel, Nikki Patel, Pricci Patel, Shiv Sanjaykumar Patel, Thomas James Pawlusiak, Josie Faith Pellecchia, Nadir Ky’Shon Pettiway, Madeleine Lowri Phillips, Peyton Elizabeth Poff, Krystal Porcillo, Brandon Proctor, Isabella Grace Rabadi, Muhammad Ali Rabbani, Sameeksha Rajeev, Nader R. Rawshani, Vedant Ray, Hrishikesh Vaddi Reddy, Miguel Angel Medrano Reyes, Tyler Jeffrey Rhinesmith, Sean Allen Ries, Sarah Robinson, Isabella Bryanna Rodriguez, Emma Marie Roeder-Salcedo, Athon M. Ros, Daniella Rossec, Samir Saha, Thania Michel Salazar-Morales, Charles O. Saldarini, Marcos A. Santos, Alan Rohic Saravanan, Atilla Togan Savaci, Aadi Shah, Aarya Shah, Krisha Niravkumar Shah, Meshva H. Shah, Christie Shao, Vahishta Sheikh, Arya Mahesh Shewale, Vithun Sivaraj, Trevor James Snellings, Hetvi B. Sojitra, Yash Bhavik Sojitra, Alexander James Spada, Nicholas Robert Spada, Tatiana Sperling, Marcus Stamler, Stefan M. Stojkovic, Alexander M. Stringham, Santos Yair Suazo Joyas, and Sudarshan Surendranathan.

Harini Talluri, Hasini Talluri, Meehira R. Tarpara, Arsha Mirzakhani Fard Tehrani, Rosha Mirzakhani Fard Tehrani, Lidia Jo Terrell, Adison Thieleman, Sydnee Faith Kathleen Thom, Shambhavi Tiwari, Matthew Tortorici, Keegan Douglas Tracy, Do Nguyen My Tran, Jacob T. Tran, Harry Scott Trella, Raymond Trunk, Teesta Tulsyan, Benjamin Lucas Ucab, Kirubhaharan K. Uthanumallian, Devance Andreas Vargas, Diego Antonio Vargas-Paz, Jimena E. Mancia Vasquez, Gabrielle Guendulain Vega, Ava Grace Vicenzino, Shivam Bhagyesh Vyas, Tanish Vyas, Brielle Elizabeth Wallace, Sunny Shi-Rong Yang, Rebecca A. Yanni, Tabitha Danis Ysidro, Andrew Letian Zhang, and Jie Zheng.