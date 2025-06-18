Woman’s Club Literature Group Welcomes Local Author Brian Bothe

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Literature Group recently had the pleasure of meeting Parsippany author Brian Bothe, who writes under the pen name Jack Torrance, for an engaging discussion about his debut novel, The Silent Canvas.

The book, a dark romance psychological thriller, is Bothe’s first published work and has already sparked interest among local readers for its gripping narrative and emotional complexity. During the meeting, Bothe shared insights into his writing process, the inspiration behind his characters, and what it takes to bring a story from concept to publication.

“It was a pleasure meeting him and getting a glimpse into his mind and creative journey,” said one club member. “It’s inspiring to see such talent come from our own community.”

Club members received signed copies of The Silent Canvas and expressed their enthusiasm for Bothe’s future projects. The Woman’s Club looks forward to following his career and hopes to read more from this rising local talent.

General Meetings occur on the fourth Monday from September through April at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the club’s activities are encouraged to contact Ginny at 973-887-0336, visit the club’s website by clicking here, email [email protected], or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram.