Thursday, June 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsWoman’s Club Literature Group Welcomes Local Author Brian Bothe
Local News

Woman’s Club Literature Group Welcomes Local Author Brian Bothe

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
4358

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Literature Group recently had the pleasure of meeting Parsippany author Brian Bothe, who writes under the pen name Jack Torrance, for an engaging discussion about his debut novel, The Silent Canvas.

The book, a dark romance psychological thriller, is Bothe’s first published work and has already sparked interest among local readers for its gripping narrative and emotional complexity. During the meeting, Bothe shared insights into his writing process, the inspiration behind his characters, and what it takes to bring a story from concept to publication.

“It was a pleasure meeting him and getting a glimpse into his mind and creative journey,” said one club member. “It’s inspiring to see such talent come from our own community.”

Club members received signed copies of The Silent Canvas and expressed their enthusiasm for Bothe’s future projects. The Woman’s Club looks forward to following his career and hopes to read more from this rising local talent.

General Meetings occur on the fourth Monday from September through April at 6:30 p.m. Those interested in learning more about the club’s activities are encouraged to contact Ginny at 973-887-0336, visit the club’s website by clicking here, email [email protected], or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram.

spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany PAL Partners with Somerset Patriots for a Night of Family Fun at the Ballpark
Next article
Cub Scout Fishing Derby at Malapardis Park
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »