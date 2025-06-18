Thursday, June 19, 2025
Cub Scout Fishing Derby at Malapardis Park

HANOVER — Cub Scout Packs 40 and 142 are holding a Fishing Derby at Malapardis Park in Cedar Knolls on Saturday, June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cub Scouts is a family-oriented, youth program for K-5 boys and girls that develops character and leadership through outdoor activities and community involvement.

If you would like to learn about Cub Scouts, please join us. You can bring your own equipment or make a bamboo rod here. For more information, please contact Matt Panek at [email protected]’t hesitate to get in touch with Matt Panek.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
