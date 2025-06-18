Cub Scout Fishing Derby at Malapardis Park

HANOVER — Cub Scout Packs 40 and 142 are holding a Fishing Derby at Malapardis Park in Cedar Knolls on Saturday, June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cub Scouts is a family-oriented, youth program for K-5 boys and girls that develops character and leadership through outdoor activities and community involvement.



If you would like to learn about Cub Scouts, please join us. You can bring your own equipment or make a bamboo rod here. For more information, please contact Matt Panek at [email protected]’t hesitate to get in touch with Matt Panek.