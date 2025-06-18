Thursday, June 19, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Council Primary Election Results – 2025
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Primary Election Results – 2025

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1146

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Voters in Parsippany-Troy Hills cast their ballots in the 2025 primary election to nominate candidates for two open seats on the Township Council. In a competitive race, Democratic candidates emerged with the highest vote totals, setting the stage for the general election in November.

Democratic Candidates – Top Vote-Getters:

  • Matt Kavanagh – 3,290 votes
  • Diya Patel – 3,255 votes

Republican Candidates:

  • Frank Neglia – 2,989 votes
  • Jigar Shah – 2,451 votes
  • John Bielen – 2,441 votes
  • Kaushik (Casey) Parikh – 2,233 votes

The top two candidates from each party will advance to the general election in November. Democrats Kavanagh and Patel will face Republicans Neglia and Shah.

spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayoral Race – Primary Election 2025 Results
Next article
Parsippany Student Honors Local Veterans Through Banner Project
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »