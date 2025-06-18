Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Primary Election Results – 2025

PARSIPPANY — Voters in Parsippany-Troy Hills cast their ballots in the 2025 primary election to nominate candidates for two open seats on the Township Council. In a competitive race, Democratic candidates emerged with the highest vote totals, setting the stage for the general election in November.

Democratic Candidates – Top Vote-Getters:

Matt Kavanagh – 3,290 votes

– 3,290 votes Diya Patel – 3,255 votes

Republican Candidates:

Frank Neglia – 2,989 votes

– 2,989 votes Jigar Shah – 2,451 votes

– 2,451 votes John Bielen – 2,441 votes

– 2,441 votes Kaushik (Casey) Parikh – 2,233 votes

The top two candidates from each party will advance to the general election in November. Democrats Kavanagh and Patel will face Republicans Neglia and Shah.