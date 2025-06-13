College Nursing Director Honored as Health Care Hero

MORRIS COUNTY — Eleni Pellazgu, the director of nursing at County College of Morris (CCM) in Randolph, has been named a 2025 Health Care Heroes Honoree by NJBIZ in the Education Hero category.

Pellazgu, who holds a doctorate in nursing practice, was recognized for her contributions in health education and preparing the next generation of health care professionals.

The NJBIZ award celebrates individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on New Jersey health care quality through excellence, innovation, and dedication.

“I am truly honored to receive the NJBIZ Health Care Hero Award,” Pellazgu said. “As a nurse and educator, this recognition means so much. It celebrates the care we provide and the knowledge we pass on to the students.”

Pellazgu leads CCM’s nursing department in the School of Health Professions and Natural Sciences. More than 5,000 students have graduated from the college’s nursing program and work in medical-surgical, critical care, emergency care, obstetrics, pediatrics, psychiatry, and other specialized fields. She also serves as a nurse practitioner for Atlantic Health.

According to College Factual, the college’s Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing ranks in the top 10 percent of associate degree nursing programs nationally. The last two cohorts of graduates achieved 100 percent pass rates on their first attempt at the National Council for Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.

Award recipients across 10 categories will be honored during a ceremony at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset on Tuesday, June 24. Tickets are available through Thursday, June 19, by clicking here.

For CCM’s nursing program information, click here or call (973) 328-5351.