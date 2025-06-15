Monday, June 16, 2025
Provident Bank Donates $5,000 to Support Parsippany’s Summer Concert Series

PARSIPPANY — Provident Bank has generously donated $5,000 to support the Township of Parsippany’s Summer Music & Movie Nights series, a cherished seasonal tradition organized by the Parsippany Recreation Department.

William O’Connor, Parsippany Branch Manager; Ylka Padilla, First Vice President and Market Sales Manager; and Drew Tereaarbeek, Regional Sales Manager, participated in the check presentation. Mayor James Barberio accepted the donation on behalf of the Township and expressed appreciation for Provident Bank’s continued support of community programming.

The contribution will help fund this year’s concert and movie series, which provides free family entertainment every Thursday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

The 2025 Summer Music & Movie Nights series kicks off on Thursday, June 26, with a showing of the animated favorite Despicable Me. Events will run through September 4, featuring a rotating schedule of outdoor concerts and movie screenings under the stars.

Full 2025 Schedule:

  • June 26 – Movie: Despicable Me
  • July 10 – Music: Audio Riot
  • July 17 – Music: Austin City Nights
  • July 24 – Music: 3 Day Weekend
  • Saturday, July 26 – Movie: Moana 2
  • July 31 – Music: The Benjamins
  • August 7 – Music: Twilight Disciples
  • August 14 – Movie: The Lego Movie
  • August 21 – Music: Garden State Radio
  • August 28 – Music: Super Trans Am
  • September 4 – Music: Time Machine

In case of inclement weather, updates will be posted by 2:00 p.m. on parsippany.net and the Township’s official Facebook page.

The event series is proudly sponsored by Provident Bank and Gilead, both of which continue to invest in the well-being and vibrancy of the Parsippany community.

In addition to the Thursday night events, residents are invited to visit the Parsippany Farmers Market, held every Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from June 6 through September 12.

So bring your lawn chair or blanket and join your neighbors for a summer of music, movies, and community fun—right in the heart of Parsippany.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
