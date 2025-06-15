Provident Bank Donates $5,000 to Support Parsippany’s Summer Concert Series

PARSIPPANY — Provident Bank has generously donated $5,000 to support the Township of Parsippany’s Summer Music & Movie Nights series, a cherished seasonal tradition organized by the Parsippany Recreation Department.

William O’Connor, Parsippany Branch Manager; Ylka Padilla, First Vice President and Market Sales Manager; and Drew Tereaarbeek, Regional Sales Manager, participated in the check presentation. Mayor James Barberio accepted the donation on behalf of the Township and expressed appreciation for Provident Bank’s continued support of community programming.

The contribution will help fund this year’s concert and movie series, which provides free family entertainment every Thursday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

The 2025 Summer Music & Movie Nights series kicks off on Thursday, June 26, with a showing of the animated favorite Despicable Me. Events will run through September 4, featuring a rotating schedule of outdoor concerts and movie screenings under the stars.

Full 2025 Schedule:

June 26 – Movie: Despicable Me

– Movie: Despicable Me July 10 – Music: Audio Riot

– Music: Audio Riot July 17 – Music: Austin City Nights

– Music: Austin City Nights July 24 – Music: 3 Day Weekend

– Music: 3 Day Weekend Saturday, July 26 – Movie: Moana 2

– Movie: Moana 2 July 31 – Music: The Benjamins

– Music: The Benjamins August 7 – Music: Twilight Disciples

– Music: Twilight Disciples August 14 – Movie: The Lego Movie

– Movie: The Lego Movie August 21 – Music: Garden State Radio

– Music: Garden State Radio August 28 – Music: Super Trans Am

– Music: Super Trans Am September 4 – Music: Time Machine

In case of inclement weather, updates will be posted by 2:00 p.m. on parsippany.net and the Township’s official Facebook page.

The event series is proudly sponsored by Provident Bank and Gilead, both of which continue to invest in the well-being and vibrancy of the Parsippany community.

In addition to the Thursday night events, residents are invited to visit the Parsippany Farmers Market, held every Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. from June 6 through September 12.

So bring your lawn chair or blanket and join your neighbors for a summer of music, movies, and community fun—right in the heart of Parsippany.