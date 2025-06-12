Morris County Correctional Police Officers Promoted

MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James M. Gannon presided over a promotional ceremony at the Morris County Correctional Facility on June 11. At the event, Francesco Manna, John Baena, Brian Kooger, and Tim Stewart were promoted to Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain, respectively.

Captain Tim Stewart

In 2003, Captain Timothy Stewart was hired by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections after working for two years as a Juvenile Detention Officer. He graduated in 2004 from the Passaic County Police Academy, receiving the Academic Award and holding the position of Squad Leader. Captain Stewart has taken numerous training classes at various Police Academies and Training Facilities to further his Law Enforcement career.

As an Officer at the Morris County Correctional Facility, he has excelled in many areas, including Housing Units, Intake, Main Entrance, Corridors, and the Control Center. Captain Timothy excels at firearms and ranks as one of the finest within the Bureau of Corrections. He has received the Expert Shooter Award and competed in several shooting competitions over the years. Captain Stewart became a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team for the Morris County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 after completing the FBI Crisis Negotiator Training Course at the Essex County College and Police Academy. He became the team leader of the Crisis Negotiation Team after attending numerous seminars and training events in crisis and hostage situations and assisting with negotiations for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office CNT during several crises.

In 2015, after 12 years as a Corrections Officer, Captain Stewart was promoted to Sergeant. He worked as a Housing Sergeant, supervising Officers on shifts and managing the inmates in the facility. Captain Stewart quickly became one of the standout sergeants of the facility and was selected to train newly promoted sergeants in their new positions. In 2020, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served as a Shift Commander for five years.

Most recently, and prior to his promotion, Captain Stewart was moved to the position of Security Lieutenant, where he oversaw the Intake Unit, Inmate Discipline, and all security aspects of the facility. Over his exemplary 24-year career, Captain Stewart has gained experience and knowledge of the job, making him an excellent choice for the position of Security Captain for this facility.

Lieutenant Brian Kooger

Lieutenant Kooger began his career as a Corrections Officer in 2006 and graduated from the Passaic County Police Academy Corrections Class on July 12, 2007.

He has worked in multiple areas of the Correctional Facility, including the Housing Units, the Kitchen, and the Intake/Records Division. He was also assigned to the Transportation Unit, responsible for transporting inmates throughout the state for court appearances and other programs. He was promoted to Sergeant in October 2019 and assigned as a Housing Unit supervisor.

Lieutenant Kooger has received several firearm proficiency awards, including the Merit Service Award. He participates in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run that benefits New Jersey Special Olympics.

Sergeant John Baena

Sergeant John Baena graduated from Morris Hills High School in 2000. Deeply moved by the events of September 11, 2001, he made the life-changing decision to enlist in the United States Army. Over his three years of service, he was deployed to Iraq in 2003 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he served for nine months with distinction, earning several medals for his dedication and bravery.

After completing his military service in 2005, Sergeant Baena continued his commitment to public service by pursuing a career in law enforcement. Today, he is a respected Morris County Correctional Facility Security Team member. In addition to his daily responsibilities, Sergeant Baena is an integral member of multiple specialized teams, including the Special Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, where his calm demeanor, discipline, and communication skills play a vital role in de-escalating high-pressure situations.

Corporal Francesco Manna

Corporal Francesco Manna began his career at the Morris County Correctional Facility on August 28th, 2016. Early on, he served as a relief and intake officer until being permanently assigned to the records department, where he has worked for the last five years. He graduated from the 16th Basic Corrections Academy at the Morris County Public Safety Academy as the number one recruit and earned Top Shot and Top Academics awards. He has earned numerous achievements during his career, including employee of the year for 2023, the Exceptional Duty Medal, and the Lifesaving Medal. Corporal Manna also has an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the County College of Morris.