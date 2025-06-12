Thursday, June 12, 2025
Parsippany Hills High School Celebrates the Class of 2025 Scholarship and Awards Honorees

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School proudly recognized its Class of 2025 Scholarship and Awards recipients, honoring students for their academic excellence, leadership, service, and community involvement.

This annual celebration highlights the dedication and achievements of graduating seniors who have distinguished themselves inside and outside the classroom. Dozens of scholarships—generously sponsored by local organizations, educational foundations, civic groups, and individual benefactors—were awarded to deserving students pursuing various post-secondary paths.

Notable honorees include:

  • Isabella Rabadi, who received multiple accolades including the Andrew J. Quinn Memorial Scholarship, NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Parsippany Education Foundation Joseph Windish Memorial Scholarship, and Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship.
  • Matthew Ho was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award, the Mount Tabor Band Outstanding Musician Award, and was named the PHHS Valedictorian.
  • Shyanne Liu, recognized with a National Merit Commendation, Italian Honor Society Excellence Award, and the PHHS Salutatorian Award.
  • Vritika Sai Kilaru received the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship, PHHS Key Club Heart of Service Scholarship, and the Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship.

From academic recognitions like the National Merit Commendations to specialized awards in music, athletics, leadership, and community service, the event serves as a testament to the students’ hard work and the support of families, teachers, and the greater Parsippany community.

Congratulations to the entire Class of 2025 on their outstanding achievements and best wishes for continued success.

Scholarship AwardedRecipient
Alpha Delta Kappa Mimi Veres-Taylor Memorial ScholarshipNola Andersen
Aaron Leif Scholarship (Sponsored by American Legion Post #249)Yash Sojitra
Andrew J. Quinn Memorial ScholarshipIsabella Rabadi
Band Service AwardAdele Kasper
Band Service AwardAlexander Kumar
Band Service AwardClark Laforteza
Board of Education Student Liaison AwardTanish Vyas
Brooklawn PTSA Alumni ScholarshipElizabeth Duffy
Brooklawn PTSA Alumni ScholarshipAthon Ros
Choir Service AwardLilith Dowd
Choir Service AwardPablo Juarez
Choir Service AwardMaya Lau
Choir Service AwardVahishta Sheikh
Choir Service AwardKeegan Tracy
County College of Morris Senior ScholarshipMarwah Malik
Dorothy Davies Memorial Scholarship (Sponsored by Intervale PTA)Krystal Portillo
Emil Johnson Vocational Scholarship (Sponsored by Senior Citizens' BingoClub of Parsippany)
E.R.A.S.E Club Leadership AwardLara Habib
E.R.A.S.E Club Leadership AwardGianna Imperati
E.R.A.S.E Club Leadership AwardAmelia Marotta
Female Athlete AwardKira Chebishev
Greg Puzio Scholarship (Sponsored by Eastlake School PTA)Sri Naga Pragna Mandava
Indian Cultural Club: HistorianAnika Arora
Indian Cultural Club: PresidentNikki Patel
Indian Cultural Club: TreasurerMahi Patel
Indian Cultural Club: Vice PresidentPritti Patel
John Philip Sousa AwardMatthew Ho
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ScholarshipVritika Sai Kilaru
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ScholarshipSri Naga Pragna Mandava
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ScholarshipMahi Patel
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ScholarshipTeesta Tulsyan
Lake Parsippany School PTA Alumni ScholarshipDeep Patel
Lauren Bosi Memorial Leadership Scholarship (Sponsored by Intervale PTA)Mason Kosovich
Leonard Bernstein AwardAlison Cai
Lew Ludwig Memorial ScholarshipNguyen My Tran Do
Little Vikings Cheerleading ScholarshipAddison Martell
Little Vikings Football Scholarship AwardRonald Ellerbee
Littleton School Alumni ScholarshipAndrew Herre
Love Like Ashley Memorial Fund ScholarshipAddison Martell
Maria T. Santillan (’92) Memorial ScholarshipVritika Sai Kilaru
Matthew G. Mancuso Pro Humanitate AwardRebecca Yanni
MCPCA Caring Student of the Year AwardAtharva Kumar
Morris County College Fair ScholarshipMahima Chowdhary
Mount Tabor Band Outstanding Musician AwardMatthew Ho
Mt. Tabor PTA ScholarshipRaymond Trunk
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of CommendationSia Dewnani
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of CommendationAkshat Goyal
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of CommendationMatthew Ho
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of CommendationBrandon Huang
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of CommendationShyanne Liu
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of CommendationAryan Masaldan
National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of CommendationSudarshan Surendranathan
NJSIAA Scholar Athlete AwardIsabella Rabadi
Par-Troy West Little League – Tom Cook Memorial ScholarshipDylan Patel
Par-Troy West Little League – Tom Cook Memorial ScholarshipAthon Ros
Par-Troy West Little League – Tom Cook Memorial ScholarshipTrevor Snellings
Parents for the Gifted & Talented Scholarship (PGT/GRO)Isabella Rabadi
Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce ScholarshipAthon Ros
Parsippany Education Foundation Joseph Windish Memorial Scholarship
(Sponsored by McCabe, Heidrich & Wong)
Isabella Rabadi 
Parsippany Hills Cheerleading Parent Association Senior Cheerleading ScholarshipSofia Garcia
Parsippany Hills Cheerleading Parent Association Senior Cheerleading Scholarship Gianna Imperati
Parsippany Hills Football Parents Association ScholarshipLouis Caponegro
Parsippany Hills Football Parents Association ScholarshipAndrew Herre
Parsippany Police Benevolent Association Scholarship, Association #131Amelia Marotta
Parsippany Republican Club Senior ScholarshipAthon Ros
Parsippany Senior Citizens' Scholarship (Sponsored by Senior Citizens' Bingo
Club of Parsippany)
Club of Parsippany)		Larissa Alasmar 
Parsippany Soccer Club ScholarshipNatan Leyzerov
Parsippany Soccer Club ScholarshipRyan Nolan
Pearls of Wisdom Foundation Scholarship, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.Sophie Hutchinson
PHHS Faculty & Staff AwardGelia Brutus
PHHS Faculty & Staff AwardEleni Calicchio
PHHS Faculty & Staff AwardRonald Ellerbee
PHHS Faculty & Staff AwardNicholas Spada
PHHS Faculty & Staff AwardHasini Talluri
PHHS Key Club The Heart of Service ScholarshipClark Laforteza
PHHS Key Club The Heart of Service ScholarshipVritika Sai Kilaru
PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association ScholarshipNicholas Ferreira
PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association ScholarshipAtharva Kumar
PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association ScholarshipRyan Nolan
PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association ScholarshipTyler Rhinesmith
PHHS PTSA ScholarshipNola Andersen
PHHS PTSA ScholarshipMahi Patel
PHHS Salutatorian AwardShyanne Liu
PHHS Student Council Senior AwardHasini Talluri
PHHS Student Council Senior AwardTanish Vyas
PHHS Swim Team Booster Association ScholarshipConnor Johnson
PHHS Swim Team Booster Association ScholarshipCooper Moffatt
PHHS Swim Team Booster Association ScholarshipLidia Terrell
PHHS Valedictorian AwardMatthew Ho
PHHS Victorious Viking AwardNatan Leyzerov
Raoul Wallenberg Social Justice ScholarshipSofia Garcia
Senior Scholarship: Sponsored by Mayor James BarberioNola Andersen
Sons of Italy – Basil Ricci Memorial ScholarshipNola Andersen
Sons of Italy – Basil Ricci Memorial ScholarshipAva Vicenzino
Sons of Italy – Joseph Jannarone Sr. Memorial ScholarshipKira Chebishev
Spencer Savings Bank ScholarshipArsha Tehrani
Terry Murphy Memorial ScholarshipElizabeth Duffy
The Betty and Thomas Kay Memorial ScholarshipJade Nieczkowski
The Dr. Frank A. Calabria Memorial ScholarshipIsabella Rabadi
The Gus Picariello Scholarship (Sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Wiebel)Isabella Rabadi
The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipSia Dewnani
The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipVritika Sai Kilaru
The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipIsabella Rabadi
The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial ScholarshipTeesta Tulsyan
The Kate Russell Memorial ScholarshipAmelia Marotta
The Rose Ciricillo Scholarship (Sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Weibel)Raymond Trunk
Tom Ladas Memorial ScholarshipNicholas Ferreira
US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award (Female)Gelia Brutus
US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award (Male)Andrew Herre
US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award (Female)Mahi Patel
US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award (Male)Atharva Kumar
US Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical ExcellenceAdele Kasper
US Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical ExcellenceRaymond Trunk
Vincent Lorenzo Male Athlete AwardConnor Johnson
Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: CollegeIsabella Rabadi
Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: CollegeElizabeth Duffy
Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: CollegeAthon Ros
Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: NursingSia Dewnani
Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: Trade/Technical SchoolDaksh Kotadia
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
