Parsippany Hills High School Celebrates the Class of 2025 Scholarship and Awards Honorees

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School proudly recognized its Class of 2025 Scholarship and Awards recipients, honoring students for their academic excellence, leadership, service, and community involvement.
This annual celebration highlights the dedication and achievements of graduating seniors who have distinguished themselves inside and outside the classroom. Dozens of scholarships—generously sponsored by local organizations, educational foundations, civic groups, and individual benefactors—were awarded to deserving students pursuing various post-secondary paths.
Notable honorees include:
- Isabella Rabadi, who received multiple accolades including the Andrew J. Quinn Memorial Scholarship, NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Parsippany Education Foundation Joseph Windish Memorial Scholarship, and Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship.
- Matthew Ho was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award, the Mount Tabor Band Outstanding Musician Award, and was named the PHHS Valedictorian.
- Shyanne Liu, recognized with a National Merit Commendation, Italian Honor Society Excellence Award, and the PHHS Salutatorian Award.
- Vritika Sai Kilaru received the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship, PHHS Key Club Heart of Service Scholarship, and the Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship.
From academic recognitions like the National Merit Commendations to specialized awards in music, athletics, leadership, and community service, the event serves as a testament to the students’ hard work and the support of families, teachers, and the greater Parsippany community.
Congratulations to the entire Class of 2025 on their outstanding achievements and best wishes for continued success.
|Scholarship Awarded
|Recipient
|Alpha Delta Kappa Mimi Veres-Taylor Memorial Scholarship
|Nola Andersen
|Aaron Leif Scholarship (Sponsored by American Legion Post #249)
|Yash Sojitra
|Andrew J. Quinn Memorial Scholarship
|Isabella Rabadi
|Band Service Award
|Adele Kasper
|Band Service Award
|Alexander Kumar
|Band Service Award
|Clark Laforteza
|Board of Education Student Liaison Award
|Tanish Vyas
|Brooklawn PTSA Alumni Scholarship
|Elizabeth Duffy
|Brooklawn PTSA Alumni Scholarship
|Athon Ros
|Choir Service Award
|Lilith Dowd
|Choir Service Award
|Pablo Juarez
|Choir Service Award
|Maya Lau
|Choir Service Award
|Vahishta Sheikh
|Choir Service Award
|Keegan Tracy
|County College of Morris Senior Scholarship
|Marwah Malik
|Dorothy Davies Memorial Scholarship (Sponsored by Intervale PTA)
|Krystal Portillo
|Emil Johnson Vocational Scholarship (Sponsored by Senior Citizens’ Bingo
|Club of Parsippany)
|E.R.A.S.E Club Leadership Award
|Lara Habib
|E.R.A.S.E Club Leadership Award
|Gianna Imperati
|E.R.A.S.E Club Leadership Award
|Amelia Marotta
|Female Athlete Award
|Kira Chebishev
|Greg Puzio Scholarship (Sponsored by Eastlake School PTA)
|Sri Naga Pragna Mandava
|Indian Cultural Club: Historian
|Anika Arora
|Indian Cultural Club: President
|Nikki Patel
|Indian Cultural Club: Treasurer
|Mahi Patel
|Indian Cultural Club: Vice President
|Pritti Patel
|John Philip Sousa Award
|Matthew Ho
|Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship
|Vritika Sai Kilaru
|Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship
|Sri Naga Pragna Mandava
|Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship
|Mahi Patel
|Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship
|Teesta Tulsyan
|Lake Parsippany School PTA Alumni Scholarship
|Deep Patel
|Lauren Bosi Memorial Leadership Scholarship (Sponsored by Intervale PTA)
|Mason Kosovich
|Leonard Bernstein Award
|Alison Cai
|Lew Ludwig Memorial Scholarship
|Nguyen My Tran Do
|Little Vikings Cheerleading Scholarship
|Addison Martell
|Little Vikings Football Scholarship Award
|Ronald Ellerbee
|Littleton School Alumni Scholarship
|Andrew Herre
|Love Like Ashley Memorial Fund Scholarship
|Addison Martell
|Maria T. Santillan (’92) Memorial Scholarship
|Vritika Sai Kilaru
|Matthew G. Mancuso Pro Humanitate Award
|Rebecca Yanni
|MCPCA Caring Student of the Year Award
|Atharva Kumar
|Morris County College Fair Scholarship
|Mahima Chowdhary
|Mount Tabor Band Outstanding Musician Award
|Matthew Ho
|Mt. Tabor PTA Scholarship
|Raymond Trunk
|National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of Commendation
|Sia Dewnani
|National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of Commendation
|Akshat Goyal
|National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of Commendation
|Matthew Ho
|National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of Commendation
|Brandon Huang
|National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of Commendation
|Shyanne Liu
|National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of Commendation
|Aryan Masaldan
|National Merit Scholarship Program: Letters of Commendation
|Sudarshan Surendranathan
|NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award
|Isabella Rabadi
|Par-Troy West Little League – Tom Cook Memorial Scholarship
|Dylan Patel
|Par-Troy West Little League – Tom Cook Memorial Scholarship
|Athon Ros
|Par-Troy West Little League – Tom Cook Memorial Scholarship
|Trevor Snellings
|Parents for the Gifted & Talented Scholarship (PGT/GRO)
|Isabella Rabadi
|Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
|Athon Ros
|Parsippany Education Foundation Joseph Windish Memorial Scholarship
(Sponsored by McCabe, Heidrich & Wong)
Isabella Rabadi
|Parsippany Hills Cheerleading Parent Association Senior Cheerleading Scholarship
|Sofia Garcia
|Parsippany Hills Cheerleading Parent Association Senior Cheerleading Scholarship
|Gianna Imperati
|Parsippany Hills Football Parents Association Scholarship
|Louis Caponegro
|Parsippany Hills Football Parents Association Scholarship
|Andrew Herre
|Parsippany Police Benevolent Association Scholarship, Association #131
|Amelia Marotta
|Parsippany Republican Club Senior Scholarship
|Athon Ros
|Parsippany Senior Citizens’ Scholarship (Sponsored by Senior Citizens’ Bingo
Club of Parsippany)
|Larissa Alasmar
|Parsippany Soccer Club Scholarship
|Natan Leyzerov
|Parsippany Soccer Club Scholarship
|Ryan Nolan
|Pearls of Wisdom Foundation Scholarship, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
|Sophie Hutchinson
|PHHS Faculty & Staff Award
|Gelia Brutus
|PHHS Faculty & Staff Award
|Eleni Calicchio
|PHHS Faculty & Staff Award
|Ronald Ellerbee
|PHHS Faculty & Staff Award
|Nicholas Spada
|PHHS Faculty & Staff Award
|Hasini Talluri
|PHHS Key Club The Heart of Service Scholarship
|Clark Laforteza
|PHHS Key Club The Heart of Service Scholarship
|Vritika Sai Kilaru
|PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association Scholarship
|Nicholas Ferreira
|PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association Scholarship
|Atharva Kumar
|PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association Scholarship
|Ryan Nolan
|PHHS Men’s Soccer Booster Association Scholarship
|Tyler Rhinesmith
|PHHS PTSA Scholarship
|Nola Andersen
|PHHS PTSA Scholarship
|Mahi Patel
|PHHS Salutatorian Award
|Shyanne Liu
|PHHS Student Council Senior Award
|Hasini Talluri
|PHHS Student Council Senior Award
|Tanish Vyas
|PHHS Swim Team Booster Association Scholarship
|Connor Johnson
|PHHS Swim Team Booster Association Scholarship
|Cooper Moffatt
|PHHS Swim Team Booster Association Scholarship
|Lidia Terrell
|PHHS Valedictorian Award
|Matthew Ho
|PHHS Victorious Viking Award
|Natan Leyzerov
|Raoul Wallenberg Social Justice Scholarship
|Sofia Garcia
|Senior Scholarship: Sponsored by Mayor James Barberio
|Nola Andersen
|Sons of Italy – Basil Ricci Memorial Scholarship
|Nola Andersen
|Sons of Italy – Basil Ricci Memorial Scholarship
|Ava Vicenzino
|Sons of Italy – Joseph Jannarone Sr. Memorial Scholarship
|Kira Chebishev
|Spencer Savings Bank Scholarship
|Arsha Tehrani
|Terry Murphy Memorial Scholarship
|Elizabeth Duffy
|The Betty and Thomas Kay Memorial Scholarship
|Jade Nieczkowski
|The Dr. Frank A. Calabria Memorial Scholarship
|Isabella Rabadi
|The Gus Picariello Scholarship (Sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Wiebel)
|Isabella Rabadi
|The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Sia Dewnani
|The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Vritika Sai Kilaru
|The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Isabella Rabadi
|The Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship
|Teesta Tulsyan
|The Kate Russell Memorial Scholarship
|Amelia Marotta
|The Rose Ciricillo Scholarship (Sponsored by Mr. & Mrs. Weibel)
|Raymond Trunk
|Tom Ladas Memorial Scholarship
|Nicholas Ferreira
|US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award (Female)
|Gelia Brutus
|US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award (Male)
|Andrew Herre
|US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award (Female)
|Mahi Patel
|US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award (Male)
|Atharva Kumar
|US Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence
|Adele Kasper
|US Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence
|Raymond Trunk
|Vincent Lorenzo Male Athlete Award
|Connor Johnson
|Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: College
|Isabella Rabadi
|Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: College
|Elizabeth Duffy
|Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: College
|Athon Ros
|Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: Nursing
|Sia Dewnani
|Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship: Trade/Technical School
|Daksh Kotadia