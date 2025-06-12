Parsippany Hills High School Celebrates the Class of 2025 Scholarship and Awards Honorees

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School proudly recognized its Class of 2025 Scholarship and Awards recipients, honoring students for their academic excellence, leadership, service, and community involvement.

This annual celebration highlights the dedication and achievements of graduating seniors who have distinguished themselves inside and outside the classroom. Dozens of scholarships—generously sponsored by local organizations, educational foundations, civic groups, and individual benefactors—were awarded to deserving students pursuing various post-secondary paths.

Notable honorees include:

Isabella Rabadi , who received multiple accolades including the Andrew J. Quinn Memorial Scholarship, NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Parsippany Education Foundation Joseph Windish Memorial Scholarship, and Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills Scholarship.

Matthew Ho was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award, the Mount Tabor Band Outstanding Musician Award, and was named the PHHS Valedictorian .

Shyanne Liu , recognized with a National Merit Commendation, Italian Honor Society Excellence Award, and the PHHS Salutatorian Award .

Vritika Sai Kilaru received the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Scholarship, PHHS Key Club Heart of Service Scholarship, and the Kanai Lal & Charu Bala Memorial Scholarship.

From academic recognitions like the National Merit Commendations to specialized awards in music, athletics, leadership, and community service, the event serves as a testament to the students’ hard work and the support of families, teachers, and the greater Parsippany community.

Congratulations to the entire Class of 2025 on their outstanding achievements and best wishes for continued success.