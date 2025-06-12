Thursday, June 12, 2025
Sherrill Honors 22 Local U.S. Service Academy Appointees

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — 24 students from the state’s 11th Congressional District have either been appointed to U.S. service academies or will attend one of the service academy preparatory schools or preparatory programs.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, honored them all in a brief ceremony in Bloomfield on Monday, May 26.

The 22 students set to attend the different service academies are:

 • Leila Galarza of Parsippany, Military Academy;

• Jessica Bao of Chatham, Naval Academy;

• Trisha Patel of Denville, Naval Academy;

• Noah Rega of Madison, Naval Academy;

• Connor Ross of Morris Plains, Naval Academy;

• Lavanya Shenoy of Morris Plains, Military Academy;

Ezekiel Ehrenberg of Randolph, Air Force Academy;

• Isabella Sun of Roseland, Air Force Academy;

• Devan Patel of Madison, Air Force Academy;

• Malia Nugent of Morristown, Air Force Academy;

• Daniel Lee of Livingston, Military Academy;

• Troy Dibble of Montclair, Naval Academy;

• Alberto Grossetti of Nutley, Naval Academy;

• Lincoln Hedberg of Montclair, Naval Academy;

• Margaret Hedberg of Montclair, Naval Academy;

• Alexandra Richard of Bloomfield, Naval Academy;

• Yael Ben-Adi of Maplewood, Military Academy;

• Max Coey of Maplewood, Military Academy;

• Enzo Gurijala of Millburn, Military Academy;

• Ian Kim of Wayne, Military Academy;

• Dhir Patel of Wayne, Military Academy; and

• Andrew Zhang of Millburn, Military Academy.

Two students will attend service academy preparatory schools or programs in the coming year. Kyle Ramos of Wayne will attend the Naval Academy Preparatory School, and John Bettenbender of Glen Ridge will attend the Air Force Falcon Foundation Scholarship program.

The Merchant Marine Academy allows congressional representatives to nominate candidates anywhere in the state. Sherrill nominated Enois Maceira Crespo of Middlesex for this honor.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
