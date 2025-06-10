Barberio Secures Republican Nomination in Parsippany Mayoral Primary

PARSIPPANY — Incumbent Mayor James R. Barberio has won the Republican nomination for Mayor in the June 10 Primary Election, defeating Councilman Justin Musella in a closely watched contest.

Barberio received 3,115 votes, accounting for 55.42% of the Republican turnout, while Musella garnered 2,497 votes, or 44.42%, according to unofficial results from the Morris County Clerk’s Office.

Barberio, who previously served two terms as mayor and returned to office in 2022, will now face Democrat Pulkit Desai in the General Election this November. Desai ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 3,172 votes, or 97.96%.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5.