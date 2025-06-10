Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Barberio Secures Republican Nomination in Parsippany Mayoral Primary

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Incumbent Mayor James R. Barberio has won the Republican nomination for Mayor in the June 10 Primary Election, defeating Councilman Justin Musella in a closely watched contest.

Barberio received 3,115 votes, accounting for 55.42% of the Republican turnout, while Musella garnered 2,497 votes, or 44.42%, according to unofficial results from the Morris County Clerk’s Office.

Barberio, who previously served two terms as mayor and returned to office in 2022, will now face Democrat Pulkit Desai in the General Election this November. Desai ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and received 3,172 votes, or 97.96%.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
