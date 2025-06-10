A-10 Track and Field Crown for Former Parsippany High Athlete

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High alumnus and Class of 2023 graduate Joziah Johnson continues to make headlines at the collegiate level, delivering a standout performance at the Atlantic 10 (A-10) Conference Track & Field Championships held May 3–4, 2025, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Now a sophomore at George Mason University, Johnson entered the championships as the defending A-10 champion in the 400-meter hurdles. He faced an early challenge in the preliminary round, clipping the fourth hurdle and falling behind. But the seasoned competitor rallied with determination, reclaiming the lead and finishing first in his heat with a time of 52.09 seconds, securing the top seed heading into the finals.

Joziah is going over the hurdle

The finals, held on May 4, proved to be a high-stakes showdown—not just against top conference rivals, but also two of his teammates vying for the title. Johnson, choosing to run in lane 5—the same lane in which he claimed victory the year before—delivered a performance to remember. With a new personal best of 51.10 seconds, he surged ahead of the field to defend his title, becoming a two-time A-10 champion in the 400-meter hurdles.

His time secured the gold and propelled him up the George Mason University record books, moving from #9 to #5 all-time. The performance also earned him a spot in the upcoming NCAA Division I East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida.

Johnson didn’t stop there. He also ran a crucial leg of George Mason’s 4×400 meter relay team, contributing to a victory that ultimately clinched the men’s team conference championship—the university’s first since 2019. George Mason edged out the University of Rhode Island in a tightly contested meet by just 1.5 points.

Joziah Johnson continues to make the Par-High community proud with his drive, talent, and leadership. All eyes now turn to Jacksonville, where he’ll look to continue his incredible season on the national stage.