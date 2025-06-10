Wednesday, June 11, 2025
HomeLocal NewsA-10 Track and Field Crown for Former Parsippany High Athlete
Local NewsSchool NewsSports

A-10 Track and Field Crown for Former Parsippany High Athlete

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1042

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High alumnus and Class of 2023 graduate Joziah Johnson continues to make headlines at the collegiate level, delivering a standout performance at the Atlantic 10 (A-10) Conference Track & Field Championships held May 3–4, 2025, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Now a sophomore at George Mason University, Johnson entered the championships as the defending A-10 champion in the 400-meter hurdles. He faced an early challenge in the preliminary round, clipping the fourth hurdle and falling behind. But the seasoned competitor rallied with determination, reclaiming the lead and finishing first in his heat with a time of 52.09 seconds, securing the top seed heading into the finals.

Joziah is going over the hurdle

The finals, held on May 4, proved to be a high-stakes showdown—not just against top conference rivals, but also two of his teammates vying for the title. Johnson, choosing to run in lane 5—the same lane in which he claimed victory the year before—delivered a performance to remember. With a new personal best of 51.10 seconds, he surged ahead of the field to defend his title, becoming a two-time A-10 champion in the 400-meter hurdles.

His time secured the gold and propelled him up the George Mason University record books, moving from #9 to #5 all-time. The performance also earned him a spot in the upcoming NCAA Division I East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida.

Johnson didn’t stop there. He also ran a crucial leg of George Mason’s 4×400 meter relay team, contributing to a victory that ultimately clinched the men’s team conference championship—the university’s first since 2019. George Mason edged out the University of Rhode Island in a tightly contested meet by just 1.5 points.

Joziah Johnson continues to make the Par-High community proud with his drive, talent, and leadership. All eyes now turn to Jacksonville, where he’ll look to continue his incredible season on the national stage.

spot_img
Previous article
First-Time Voter Thomas Colantoni Casts Ballot
Next article
Barberio Secures Republican Nomination in Parsippany Mayoral Primary
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »