Luke Ladas Named to Dean’s List at Grove City College

Luke Ladas, a 2024 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and freshman Computer Engineering major at Grove City College, was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2025 semester.

PARSIPPANY — Luke Ladas, a 2024 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and a freshman Computer Engineering major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List at Grove City College must earn a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59. Those achieving a GPA between 3.60 and 3.84 qualify for the Dean’s List with Distinction, while students earning between 3.85 and 4.0 are recognized on the Dean’s List with High Distinction.

Grove City College (gcc.edu) is a nationally ranked Christian liberal arts college located on a picturesque 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Established in 1876, the College is committed to academic excellence, affordability, and the development of principled leaders. Grove City College accepts no federal funds and is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. It is routinely recognized by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review, and others for its superior academic quality and student outcomes.

