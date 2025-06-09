Luke Ladas Named to Dean’s List at Grove City College

PARSIPPANY — Luke Ladas, a 2024 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and a freshman Computer Engineering major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List at Grove City College must earn a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59. Those achieving a GPA between 3.60 and 3.84 qualify for the Dean’s List with Distinction, while students earning between 3.85 and 4.0 are recognized on the Dean’s List with High Distinction.

