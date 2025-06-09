Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Rockaway Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A Rockaway man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron stated that troopers responded to the scene at approximately 9:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, near milepost 44.4 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Sportage driven by 71-year-old Jon DeFalco of Rockaway veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn.

DeFalco sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred roughly one mile east of the Interstate 287 interchange. The incident remains under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
