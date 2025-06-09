Rockaway Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

PARSIPPANY — A Rockaway man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron stated that troopers responded to the scene at approximately 9:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, near milepost 44.4 in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Kia Sportage driven by 71-year-old Jon DeFalco of Rockaway veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn.

DeFalco sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred roughly one mile east of the Interstate 287 interchange. The incident remains under investigation, and no additional details were immediately available.