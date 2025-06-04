John Barkhouse to Build on GAF’s Growth as Incoming CEO

PARSIPPANY — Standard Industries, a privately held global industrial company with over 20,000 employees across approximately 50 countries, and GAF, North America’s largest roofing manufacturer, announced the appointment of John Barkhouse as GAF’s Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Current CEO John Altmeyer will transition to the role of Executive Chairman at that time.

CEO John Altmeyer will transition to Executive Chairman of GAF, effective January 1, 2026.

Since joining GAF as President last year, Barkhouse has led Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and R&D for GAF’s Residential and Commercial divisions, driving meaningful operational change. He previously spent more than 25 years in manufacturing and operational leadership roles in the industrial, energy, and services sectors.

“John Barkhouse is a world-class operator with a hands-on approach, a strong understanding of the business, and a proven track record of driving operational excellence,” said David Winter and David Millstone, co-CEOs of Standard Industries. “His focus on continuous improvement, standardization, safety, and culture has already had a tremendous impact on the business, and we are excited for him to lead the company in its next chapter.”

Millstone and Winter added, “We are tremendously grateful to John Altmeyer for his extraordinary leadership and vision. He has transformed GAF by growing the commercial business into an industry leader and optimizing the residential business, all while building upon GAF’s best-in-class service, product innovation, and focus on customer relationships. John Altmeyer and John Barkhouse have worked in close collaboration before the transition, and we are confident the change will be steady and seamless.”

Altmeyer joined GAF in 2021 as Executive Chairman of the Commercial Business and was appointed CEO of GAF in 2023. During his tenure, GAF experienced substantial growth and made significant investments in new Commercial plants in Valdosta, Georgia, and Peru, Illinois and a new Residential plant in Newton, Kansas. He also oversaw the integration of GAF and GAF Energy, GAF’s solar roofing business unit.

“John Barkhouse is a collaborative, strategic leader who has gotten to know our business and our people, and I couldn’t be more confident that he is the right person to serve as the next CEO of GAF,” said Altmeyer. “It has been the honor of my career to lead this company, and I look forward to continuing to support John and the team in all that’s to come.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this role and grateful to David Winter, David Millstone, John Altmeyer, and the entire GAF team for their partnership and support,” said Barkhouse. “We have a powerful platform and extraordinary talent, and I’m excited to continue building on our leadership position in the industry.”