Barberio Administration Approves Retail Cannabis Sales in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY—The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council has officially approved an ordinance allowing retail cannabis operations within designated zones throughout the township, marking a significant milestone in the local implementation of New Jersey’s adult-use cannabis legislation.

Ordinance 2025:08, adopted by the Township Council, amends Chapter 430 of the municipal zoning code and permits various cannabis-related businesses—including Class 5 retail dispensaries—to operate under strict regulations. The move aligns Parsippany with municipalities across the state embracing the legal cannabis industry following New Jersey voters’ 2020 approval of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Retail cannabis establishments (Class 5 licenses) will be permitted in select commercial corridors along arterial roadways such as Route 10 and Route 46. These dispensaries must comply with detailed conditions, including minimum lot size, signage restrictions, and aesthetic guidelines prohibiting cannabis imagery from being visible.

In addition to retail dispensaries, the ordinance permits cannabis cultivators (Class 1), manufacturers (Class 2), wholesalers (Class 3), testing laboratories, and distributors in designated industrial zones. Cannabis establishments must be licensed both by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission and the Township of Parsippany.

To protect nearby residential communities, the ordinance includes setbacks prohibiting retail cannabis operations within 100 feet of residential zoning districts or adjacent municipalities’ residential areas. Drive-throughs are also banned.

The ordinance results from an extensive study and reflects what township officials describe as a “mature and regulated” cannabis marketplace in New Jersey. By embracing retail cannabis under controlled conditions, Parsippany aims to balance economic opportunity with community safety.

The ordinance will take effect upon publication and filing with the Morris County Planning Board.