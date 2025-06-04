Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Stolen Vehicle from Parsippany Impound Tied to Chaos at Fairfield Warehouse Party; East Hanover Man Charged

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A tan Honda CRV impounded by Eagle Towing became the center of a bizarre follow-up to a chaotic warehouse party held early Sunday morning in Fairfield, ultimately leading to criminal charges and a second impoundment.

On June 2, 2025, at approximately 1:11 p.m., the Parsippany Police Department contacted Fairfield Police to report that the CRV—equipped with oversized rooftop speakers—had been stolen from Eagle Towing’s impound lot. The vehicle was one of several towed following an illegal pop-up party held the previous day.

Fairfield Officer Jayson Sickles spotted the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 80 and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The driver, later identified as Angel Suazosoto, had allegedly retrieved the car from the tow yard without paying the required impound fees. Suazosoto was detained and turned over to Parsippany officers, who arrested and transported him to headquarters for processing. The vehicle was towed once again, and Suazosoto now faces criminal charges.

“It is ironic that Suazosoto, who did not want to pay the initial impound fees, now owes double and faces criminal charges when he didn’t face any in the original incident,” noted Fairfield Police Public Information Officer Stacy Chiarolanza.

The original incident occurred just after 1:00 a.m. on June 1, when Fairfield Police responded to noise complaints at Canasis Express, a trucking business at 23 Commerce Road. Officers discovered an unauthorized birthday party taking place inside the warehouse, which was filled with smoke, trash, alcoholic beverages, and vehicles outfitted with external sound systems. The windows were covered with cardboard, fire and carbon monoxide detectors were removed, and all exterior doors were locked—creating significant safety hazards.

Victor Montana, 44, of East Hanover, who rents one of the units in the building, allegedly sublet the space for the party in exchange for a fee. As police waited for backup, guests fled the scene in large numbers, causing two motor vehicle crashes on Commerce Road.

Montana was charged with maintaining a nuisance, in addition to violating local ordinances for noise and operating a disorderly business. Following a review by Fairfield fire officials, he also faces multiple fire and zoning code violations. All involved vehicles were initially impounded and removed by Eagle Towing in Parsippany.

“The Fairfield Police Department, along with our fire and zoning officials, take these pop-up style events seriously and will prosecute those involved to the fullest extent,” Chiarolanza said. “Public safety is of utmost importance, and the Township of Fairfield will have zero tolerance toward those who engage in these events.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

