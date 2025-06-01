Parsippany Board of Education to Meet on June 5

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, June 5, at Parsippany Hills High School at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains.

The evening will begin with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular public session at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

Presentation of staff awards

Personnel matters

Awarding of bids

Payment of bills

Transfer of funds

Additional general business items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin outlines the full scope of discussion items and recommendations and can be accessed at Superintendent’s Bulletin.

As stated in the official notice, action may be taken on these or any additional matters that arise before the meeting and are added to the agenda.

Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary, issued the meeting notice.