Sunday, June 1, 2025
Parsippany Board of Education to Meet on June 5

By Frank L. Cahill
Matt DeVitto, Wendy Wright, Ph.D., Michelle Shappell, Tim Berrios, Katherine Gilfillan, Board Attorney, Alison Cogan, President, Robert Sutter, Ed.D., Superintendent, Andrew Choffo, Vice-President, Robin Tedesco, Interim BA, Judy Mayer, Sheethal Abraham, Jack Raia

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, June 5, at Parsippany Hills High School at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains.

The evening will begin with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regular public session at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include:

  • Presentation of staff awards
  • Personnel matters
  • Awarding of bids
  • Payment of bills
  • Transfer of funds
  • Additional general business items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin outlines the full scope of discussion items and recommendations and can be accessed at Superintendent’s Bulletin.

As stated in the official notice, action may be taken on these or any additional matters that arise before the meeting and are added to the agenda.

Mrs. Robin Tedesco, Interim School Business Administrator and Board Secretary, issued the meeting notice.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
