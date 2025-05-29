Letter to the Editor: Endorsement Letter Urges Support for Musella Over ‘Recycled Politics’

Dear Editor:

I’ve lived in Parsippany for most of my life. My children were raised here, and I hope my grandchildren will one day be able to grow up in the same community I’ve loved for decades. But love alone isn’t enough; we need real change, so I’m speaking up to support Justin Musella for Mayor.

For too long, I stayed silent. I’ve watched as lies, political intimidation, and ugly rhetoric have been used to smear anyone who dares to support someone outside the current political machine. But I can’t stand by any longer. Parsippany deserves leadership rooted in integrity, vision, and transparency, not recycled politics and empty promises.

Several years ago, I had a disturbing encounter with Mayor James Barberio that still sits with me. While at the Home Depot in Parsippany with a friend, Mr. Barberio began a conversation that quickly crossed the line. Knowing I had a connection to the person he spoke about, he began revealing extremely personal and confidential details about a township employee discussing their medical condition, legal battles, and even their family. Worse, he did so with crude and unnecessary commentary, referring to the person as a “drug addict” and speculating about their children’s future in a similarly offensive manner.

Leadership is about discretion and compassion, not gossip and cruelty. That moment showed me the kind of judgment that has no place in public office. Unfortunately, that kind of behavior is part of a larger pattern. Just recently, Mayor Barberio conveniently announced two long-delayed initiatives, both timed suspiciously close to the June 10th primary.

After years of delay, he claims to have struck a deal to purchase excess property from St. Christopher’s Church using the open space trust fund, an agreement that conveniently comes just weeks before voters head to the polls. Similarly, after years of contentious back-and-forth with the Board of Education, he has just now proposed a plan to address the burden on our schools from new housing developments. The details are still confidential. The resolution is not expected until after the primary on July 24th. The timing speaks volumes.

Parsippany doesn’t need last-minute political stunts. We need bold, honest, forward-thinking leadership and that’s exactly what Justin Musella brings to the table. He’s young, energetic, and most importantly, he’s committed to transparency, ethical governance, and real community engagement.

With the primary just days away, I urge my fellow residents: don’t fall for the noise. Do your research. Meet the candidates. Ask questions that matter. Let’s put Parsippany back on track and bring back the hometown pride we all remember. That change starts with Justin Musella.

Name Withheld

The name was withheld at the individual’s request. The publisher knows the individual’s identity, but it has been withheld out of concern for potential retaliation.