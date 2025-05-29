Friday, May 30, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLetter to the Editor: Endorsement Letter Urges Support for Musella Over ‘Recycled...
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Endorsement Letter Urges Support for Musella Over ‘Recycled Politics’

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
1623

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

I’ve lived in Parsippany for most of my life. My children were raised here, and I hope my grandchildren will one day be able to grow up in the same community I’ve loved for decades. But love alone isn’t enough; we need real change, so I’m speaking up to support Justin Musella for Mayor.

For too long, I stayed silent. I’ve watched as lies, political intimidation, and ugly rhetoric have been used to smear anyone who dares to support someone outside the current political machine. But I can’t stand by any longer. Parsippany deserves leadership rooted in integrity, vision, and transparency, not recycled politics and empty promises.

Several years ago, I had a disturbing encounter with Mayor James Barberio that still sits with me. While at the Home Depot in Parsippany with a friend, Mr. Barberio began a conversation that quickly crossed the line. Knowing I had a connection to the person he spoke about, he began revealing extremely personal and confidential details about a township employee discussing their medical condition, legal battles, and even their family. Worse, he did so with crude and unnecessary commentary, referring to the person as a “drug addict” and speculating about their children’s future in a similarly offensive manner.

Leadership is about discretion and compassion, not gossip and cruelty. That moment showed me the kind of judgment that has no place in public office. Unfortunately, that kind of behavior is part of a larger pattern. Just recently, Mayor Barberio conveniently announced two long-delayed initiatives, both timed suspiciously close to the June 10th primary.

After years of delay, he claims to have struck a deal to purchase excess property from St. Christopher’s Church using the open space trust fund, an agreement that conveniently comes just weeks before voters head to the polls. Similarly, after years of contentious back-and-forth with the Board of Education, he has just now proposed a plan to address the burden on our schools from new housing developments. The details are still confidential. The resolution is not expected until after the primary on July 24th. The timing speaks volumes.

Parsippany doesn’t need last-minute political stunts. We need bold, honest, forward-thinking leadership and that’s exactly what Justin Musella brings to the table. He’s young, energetic, and most importantly, he’s committed to transparency, ethical governance, and real community engagement.

With the primary just days away, I urge my fellow residents: don’t fall for the noise. Do your research. Meet the candidates. Ask questions that matter. Let’s put Parsippany back on track and bring back the hometown pride we all remember. That change starts with Justin Musella.

Name Withheld
The name was withheld at the individual’s request. The publisher knows the individual’s identity, but it has been withheld out of concern for potential retaliation.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Leadership Strengthened as Six Officers Advance in Morris County Sheriff’s Office
Next article
Parsippany Police Records Window to Operate on Summer Hours
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »