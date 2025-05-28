Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Hailey Budney named to Trine University Dean’s List

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY – Hailey Budney of Lake Hiawatha, a Trine University student, earned Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2025 term.

Budney is majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Hailey was a graduate of Parsippany High School, Class of 2019.

To earn Dean’s List honors, Trine University students must complete at least 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Brooks College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.

Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 37 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course.

Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne. It also has education centers in Detroit, Michigan, Phoenix, Arizona, and Reston, Virginia, and programs are available worldwide through TrineOnline.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
