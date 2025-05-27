Parsippany Implements Permanent Lawn Watering Restrictions

PARSIPPANY — In an effort to address high water consumption during the summer months, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has implemented permanent lawn watering restrictions, effective June 1 through September 30 each year, as outlined in Township Ordinance 420-9E.

Under the new rules:

Residential properties with even-numbered street addresses may water lawns on even-numbered days of the month.

with even-numbered street addresses may water lawns on even-numbered days of the month. Those with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered days.

may water on odd-numbered days. No watering is allowed on Fridays or the 31st of any month.

Permitted watering hours are 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For non-residential properties, watering is only allowed on Mondays and Thursdays during the same time windows, and it is prohibited on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

A two-week exemption is available for newly planted lawns. Authorized Water Utility officials and Parsippany Police will enforce the exemption, and violations are subject to summonses and court appearances.

For further information, contact the Parsippany Water Department at (973) 263-7099.