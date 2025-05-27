Hanover Wind Symphony’s 40th Anniversary Shines in Student Concert

MORRIS COUNTY — The Randolph High School Wind Ensemble and the RHS Symphonic Band, both led by Nick Fantazzi, director of bands, and Michael Lichtenfeld, associate director of bands, made beautiful music together with the Hanover Wind Symphony, now celebrating its landmark 40th anniversary, at a special Spring Concert on May 20 at Randolph High School.

The high school bands performed individually, and then the seniors in both bands played together with the Hanover Wind Symphony. The concert was free and open to the public. HWS, under the baton of Matthew Paterno, performs Educational Outreach Concerts like this every spring at schools around the area. For further information about the Hanover Wind Symphony, including dates and other details about upcoming concerts, visit www.hanoverwinds.org.

(from left) Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, HWS musical director and conductor; Michael Briceno of Randolph, a trumpeter in the RHS Symphonic Band; Camila Rufino of Randolph, a flutist in the RHS Symphonic Band; and HWS trumpeter Ester Musilli of Montville, who teaches middle school band at Central Middle School in Parsippany.